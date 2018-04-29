ATP Estoril: John Peers and Jean-Julien Rojer lead the doubles draw

While the singles main draw is not known, the doubles draw was already released at the Millennium Estoril Open. The singles main draw ceremony will take place at 4.30 pm GMT and VAVEL USA will be live tweeting.

The draw

The Millennium Estoril Open 2018 top seeds are John Peers and Jean-Julien Rojer. They never teamed up before. The team composed by the Australian and the Netherlander will face Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni for a place in the second round. The second seeds are Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus will try to defeat the wildcard team Alex de Minaur and Lleyton Hewitt to book a place in the next round.

Klaasen and Venus are teaming up this season for the first time since 2011, year in which they won an ITF Futures title and reached the semifinal in another one. The second seeds are 12-7 this season and they won the ATP 250 in Marseille in February. They were quarterfinalists at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters.

Lleyton Hewitt finished his career, but it appears to be only in singles as the Australian keeps playing some doubles matches. He reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open this season and is making his third doubles appearance at a tournament this year.

The third seeds are Marc Lopez and David Marrero have played some tournaments together, like the Millennium Estoril Open 2015, in which they reached the final. They play some good tennis in Portugal, the third seeds reached 2011 final and won the 2010 title in the previous ATP 250 held in the country.

They will play against Wesley Koolhof and Artem Stak. The fourth seeds are Marcelo Demoliner and Santiago Gonzalez, who played together for the first time last week, in Budapest. Demoliner and Gonzalez are going to challenge Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop.

Wildcards

The two teams awarded a wildcard are Alex de Minaur/Lleyton Hewwit and Gastão Elias/Pedro Sousa, who are going to face Klaasen/Venus and Jonathan Erlich/Scott Lipsky, respectively.

Past Champions

There are two Millennium Estoril Open doubles past champions in this year's draw. They are Scott Lipsky, who won the tournament in 2015 and 2016, always with different partners, and Michael Venus, who won last year with Ryan Harrison.

