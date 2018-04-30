ATP Estoril: Second day of qualifying recap and Monday schedule

This Sunday, it was expected the matches would start at 11 am GMT, but the weather didn't help and there was a little delay in starting the matches. All the matches were completed by the end of the day as Tim Smyczek, João Domingues, Jaime Munar, João Monteiro, Fred Gil, Ricardo Ojeda Lara, Corentin Moutet and Simone Bolelli got all the victories of the day.

Estádio Millennium

João Domingues playing his qualifying first round at the Millennium Estoril Open. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

The first match of the day in Estádio Millennium was featured by João Domingues, a local player, and Alessandro Gianessi, the fifth seed of the qualifying. The Portuguese player was better than his opponent and won in two straight sets 7-5 6-1. At the end of the match, Gianessi was barely moving and fighting and Domingues took his chances. The winner is going to face Corentin Moutet.

João Monteiro moving towards a win at the Millennium Estoril Open, this Sunday. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

Following the first Portuguese there was another Portuguese playing on the main court, João Monteiro. The world number 263 defeated Stephane Robert in three tight sets after being down two breaks 1-5 in the third set. It was very windy on the main court and the players were struggling a lot to be able to play their best tennis. The more experienced player served for the match two times but the home player, with the help of the crowd, could win it and book a spot in the second and last round of the qualifying of an ATP World Tour tournament for the first time in his career. Monteiro won by the score of 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(4).

To close the day on the Estádio Millennium, Simone Bolelli outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Italian player closed the session on the main court and defeated Auger-Aliassime in straight sets 6-4 6-1.

Court Cascais

Court Cascais is the second more important court of the Millennium Estoril Open and Tim Smyczek and Francisco Cabral were the first players to step it in this edition of the event. The former world top-70 defeated the wildcard by 6-2 6-1 in less than an hour.

Fred Gil en route to the last round of the qualifying draw. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

Fred Gil, a former ATP World Tour event finalist, a former quarterfinalist at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters and former world number 62, pushed Kenny De Schepper into a third set and defeated the French, in the second match of the day on this court. The match ended 6-4 1-6 6-4 and it means a lot for the Portuguese, currently ranked 442nd on ATP, who won his last ATP level match in 2015.

Last on Court Cascais was Jaume Munar, who ousted Tiago Cação, a Portuguese wildcard, to pursue with is momentum. In the last weeks, Munar reached the semifinals in an ATP Challenger Tour event and the second round in Barcelona. The Spanish athlete won 7-5 6-3 in one hour and twenty minutes.

Court 3

There were only two matches on Court 3, this Sunday. Corentin Moutet challenged Salvatore Caruso in a two hour and forty-two-minute match. The Frenchman got the victory in three tough sets by the score of 7-6(3) 2-6 6-4.

Ricardo Ojeda Lara, currently ranked 207th on ATP, won 7-5 6-1 in his match against the third seed of the qualifying, Alexander Bublik. The match lasted almost an hour.

Monday order of play

Estádio Millennium

The first match of the day on the Estádio Millennium is between Gilles Simon and Pedro Sousa, a wildcard. The two players have never met each other before. They'll battle for a place in the second round at 1 pm GMT.

After that, it's time for Gastão Elias to challenge the wildcard Alex De Minaur. This is going to be one of the matches of the day for sure and it is the first time Elias and De Minaur meet.

Third on center court is an all-American duel, which will oppose Tennys Sandgren and Frances Tiafoe. The head to head is led by Tiafoe, who won all of their four meets.

A doubles match closes the day in this stadium with Federico Delbonis/Nicolas Kicker challenging Kyle Edmund/Cameron Norrie.

Court Cascais

On Court Cascais and Court 3, there will be only qualifying draw matches and it starts at 12 pm GMT.

Corentin Moutet will face João Domingues to start the play on Court Cascais. The Frenchman leads the head to head by 1-0. They met before in an ATP Challenger Tour event in Seville, last year, with Moutet winning 6-3 6-1.

Next, in this court, it will be the match between Ricardo Ojeda Lara and João Monteiro, two players who have a strange head to head. Ojeda Lara won the first two times, the first one by 6-4 6-1 and the second one by 6-3 6-1, and Monteiro won the last one, last year in hard courts, 6-1 6-1. It's going to be a very unpredictable match, for sure.

Court 3

The smallest court listed on the order of play is Court 3, where Tim Smyczek will face Fred Gil for a spot in the main draw. This is their first meeting.

Following them, Simone Bolelli is going to try to outlast Jaume Munar in their second meeting ever. They met before in Hamburg, three years ago, and Bolelli got the win in three sets.

