João Sousa during his second-round match against Pedro Sousa at the Millennium Estoril Open. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

ATP Estoril: Wednesday players' statements about the matches

The players who won their matches today talked to the press about the way it went. Kyle Edmund, João Sousa, Frances Tiafoe and Simone Bolelli are among the winners of the day at the Millennium Estoril Open.

Pedro Cunha

Kyle Edmund's press conference

Kyle Edmund was the first winner of the day and the first one to talk to the press. After his victory against Alex De Minaur, he showed happy for it. "I felt really good. I was liking the way I was playing throughout the match. I think the good thing about the match is I played a good play. A very tough opponent in terms of resilience, not giving away a lot of points, so I really have to work for the win. A good thing I felt is I came through a tough test and played like pressure tennis and a pressure match. I was good and I practiced with him a few times so I knew what to expect but I thought he had pretty good resistance and I responded reasonably well.".

João Sousa's statements

João Sousa saved two match points in the second set was down 4-6 2-5 but he made it getting back on track and conquering the victory by 4-6 7-6(1) 7-5. Sousa knows they both fought so hard to try to win. " I don't know. I don't know what was Pedro's situation. I know he ran, and he ran a lot and I ran a lot too. Maybe, at the end he was with some physical waste and I was too, it's normal at the highest level, with the pressure. I think it was not physically that the difference was made. We both played at a very high level, we were able to sustain that level for a long time and at the end, the opportunities I had, I could take them. That was the biggest difference.".

Frances was really happy with the win

Frances Tiafoe defeated the last year's finalist and "this year's second-round loser" as he joked after his first round match against Tennys Sandgren. The North-American showed up at the press conference room very happy and talked about the match. "I was happy to still be in the tournament. I played well today, it was nice having a second life. Everything went my way pretty much and Gilles had some chances in the second but I was able to cover it pretty good. ".

Simone Bolelli feels physically well after many matches

Simone Bolelli passed through the qualifying and book a place in the quarterfinals, this Wednesday. He defeated Federico Delbonis in three sets 3-6 7-5 6-2. The Italian feels physically fine even though he played four matches so far. "It was a very tough match tonight. I know 'Fede' very well, I know he is a very tough opponent here, especially on clay. I started to play a pretty good tennis but he played better than me in the first set. Then, in the second set, I tried to step more on the court, especially with my backhand and maybe this was the key of today. I served good, I tried to play aggressively with my forehand. It was a very good match for me, three sets, physically I'm ok, so as confident for the rest of the week."

