ATP Estoril: Thursday recap and Friday schedule

Four singles matches and four doubles matches, this was the schedule for today. Among the winners are Roberto Carballes Baena, who saved match points, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who ousted the first seed Kevin Anderson, Pablo Carreño Busta and Nicolas Jarry.

Estádio Millennium

Roberto Carballes Baena playing this Thursday at the Millennium Estoril Open. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

The first match of the day at Estádio Millennium was between Roberto Carballes Baena and Cameron Norrie. Carballes Baena got the win saving three match points. Norrie served for the match at 5-2 and 5-4 but he wasn't able to close the match and lost 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(1) in 3 hours and 8 minutes, the longest match so far at the Millennium Estoril Open.

Kevin Anderson and Stefanos Tsitsipas were the second ones to step the court. Barcelona's finalist, Tsitsipas, defeated the first seed in three tough sets. Anderson won the first set but the Greek was able to make the comeback to win 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-3.

Pablo Carreño Busta celebrating his win in the second round at the Millennium Estoril Open. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

The second seed, Pablo Carreño Busta, and Nicolas Kicker opened the night session and played for 1 hour and 27. The first set was a clean one to Carreño Busta but in the second he had some troubles as Kicker served to win the set at 5-3. The Spanish ad Barcelona's semifinalist won four consecutive games and got the win 6-1, 7-5.

Nicolas Jarry outlasted Ricardo Ojeda Lara to close the day at the Millennium Estoril Open. Jarry served for the match in the second set when he was 5-4 up but only closed the match in the tie-break after recover from 1-5 down. The match ended 6-3, 7-6(6) in 1 hour and 26 minutes

Court Cascais

The play on Court Cascais started with Peers/Rojer fighting for a place in the semifinals against Eysseric/Salisbury. The unseeded team, Eysseric/Salisbury defeated the first seeds 6-4, 7-6(4), in 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Koolhof/Sitak had to fight a lot to defeat the local team, Pedro Sousa/Gastão Elias. In 1 hour and 29 minutes, the Netherlander and the New Zealander got the win by the score of 7-6(2), 4-6, [10-8].

The last match played on Court Cascais today was between Mayer/Sousa and Haase/Middelkoop. The 2015 US Open edition quarterfinalists defeated the Netherlanders in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 in less than an hour.

Court 3

There is only one match it was played on the Court 3, and it was supposed to be played in Court Cascais. The match between Edmund/Norrie and De Minaur/Hewitt lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes and had as its winners the British players. They won 6-4, 7-6(4)

Friday order of play

There are only singles matches on Friday and they are all in the same court.

Estádio Millennium

The main court will be the only court used for the Friday matches. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play the first match of the day against Roberto Carballes Baena to see who books a place in the semifinals. It will be their first meeting. The match starts at 1 pm GMT.

Kyle Edmund, the third seed, will face João Sousa, who's coming back from saving match points in his second round match. Their head to head is leveled at one match all. The two confronts happened last season, one in Rome and the other in Cincinnati. Sousa won the last one.

The qualifier Simone Bolelli is going to battle for a place in the semifinal against Frances Tiafoe. It will be their first meeting ever. They'll open the Friday's night session at the Millennium Estoril Open.

Pablo Carreño Busta will face Nicolas Jarry in the last match of the day, this Friday. This will be their first meeting and both had second-round matches in two tight sets.