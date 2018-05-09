Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open

The former Rome champion has cited as getting 100 percent ready to compete as the reason for her withdrawal.

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

Former world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Italian Open. This means Serena will not play in a major clay-court warmup tournament, leading into the French Open. The American chose not to play this week at the Mutua Madrid Open in order to train more to work on her fitness. Teenager CiCi Bellis replaces Serena in the Rome draw, giving the teenager a chance to get some more clay court matches under her belt

No Tournaments Since March

It's been a couple of months since Serena has hit the courts. She formally returned to tour-level tennis at Indian Wells in March. She defeated Zarina Diyas and before going out to sister Venus Williams. Following Indian Wells, she played in her home tournament in Miami. There, she went down to BNP Paribas Open champion Naomi Osaka in the first round. ​

French Open In Doubt

With her withdrawal from both Madrid and Rome as well as choosing not to play in Stuttgart, there is doubt whether Serena will play at the French Open. The three-time champion at Roland Garros will now only have the week before the French Open to get some matches under her belt before the second major of the year. 

VAVEL Logo

Tennis News

WTA Beijing: Inspired Sloane Stephens edges past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Caroline Garcia survives marathon encounter against wildcard Wang Yafan

2 days ago

Barbora Strycova and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova Qualify For Singapore

2 days ago

ATP Weekly Update week 39: Qualifiers clean up first week of Asian Swing

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Aleksandra Krunic completes stunning comeback over sixth seed Svitolina

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Margarita Gasparyan stuns Anastasia Potapova for the title

3 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka serves up masterclass, ousts Anett Kontaveit for biggest career title

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Anastasia Potapova and Margarita Gasparyan set final showdown

4 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against rising star Wang Xiyu

7 days ago

ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

9 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

11 days ago