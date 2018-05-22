French Open: Men's qualifying day two round up

Day two saw the completion of round one qualification matches at Roland Garros. Plenty of familiar faces and new names were in action as six seeded players passed through into the second round whilst two more fell at the first hurdle to make it 12 seeded casualties.

Seeds endure success on day two

The highest seed to take part in today's play was Brazil's Rogerio Dutra da Silva, who defeated Christian Garin of Chile. The sixth seed got off to a bad start as he lost serve in the opening game of the match. But Garin was fairing well against Dutra Silva until the sixth game, when the match got back on serve. A first set tiebreaker was needed and the sixth seed took it 8-6 to go up a set. Only one break was needed during the second set which went the Brazilian's way, breaking in the opening game before serving it out to seal the win 7-6(4), 6-4.

Ninth seed Guido Andreozzi safely booked his passage into the second round with a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win over the talented German Dustin Brown. The Argentine broke twice in the first set at 2-1 and then at 5-2 before closing out the first set. The second set endured five breaks of serve. The 33-year-old made a stunning start to the set as he raced away to a 0-4 lead. He then had the chance to serve for a 0-5 lead but Andreozzi broke in the next game and then twice more, winning six games on the trot to complete the comeback and win his opening qualification match.

Canadian and 14th seed Peter Polansky needed three sets and two hours ten minutes to get past Norbert Gombos 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-2. Gombos took the match to Polansky by breaking twice in the opening set to go ahead. The second set remained on serve and the 29-year-old missed two set points with the Slovakian forcing the tiebreaker, which was won by Polansky 7-3. The Canadian began to play free-flowing tennis in the final set as he broke twice to seal the victory.

Other seeds to advance on day two were: (31) Stefano Travaglia

34-year-old Rogerio Dutra Silva advanced to the second round in qualification and will be hoping to match his second round performance from last year (Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Italian Stefano Napolitano sends Granollers packing; Kovalic defeats Vatutin

Arguably the biggest name in qualification Marcel Granollers saw his chances to play at this year's Roland Garros dashed. World number 207 Stefano Napolitano breezed past the three-time fourth rounder 6-4, 6-1 in one hour 30 minutes. The Italian lost serve in the opening match only to break twice to gain a 4-2 lead. Granollers showed fighting spirits to break back for 5-4 but Napolitano broke for the third time to win the set. He then dominated the second set, breaking twice to advance.

Playing in just his second qualification draw of his career, Alexey Vatutin fell at the hands of Jozef Kovalik 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. Things were going well for the 30th seed as he took the opening set 2-6. But Kovalik came fighting back to take the second set, losing just one game in the process. Six breaks of serve occurred during the deciding set and ultimately, it was the 25-year-old Slovakian who came through that one. He will now play the tall American Reilly Opelka who overcame Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets.

Marcel Granollers became one of the biggest names to exit the first round qualification stage (Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Other noticeable results

20th seed Simone Bolelli began his campaign by knocking out the former world number five and 2009 quarterfinalist Tommy Robredo. The Italian came from 0-3 down to take the opener 6-4. Once again he would be forced to come from 0-3 behind as he got off to the perfect start. Up next is the Japanese man Yasutaka Uchiyama.

World number 162 Ernests Gulbis began his qualification campaign against a hopeful Frenchman in Stephane Robert. The 2014 semifinalist who defeated Roger Federer on his way, sent home the oldest player in the draw with a 7-5, 6-4 win. He faces Stefano Travaglia in his second match.

Brit Liam Broady saw his chances of qualifying come to an end against 21-year-old Czech Zdenek Kolar as he was closely defeated 7-6(8), 7-6(4). Broady will now be hoping to gain a wildcard entry into Wimbledon next month, the only Grand Slam he's participated in thus far.