French Open: Men's qualifying day three round up

Round two of the Roland Garros qualification began as 22 matches were played on day three. Seven seeded players advanced to the final round whilst seven more fell at the second hurdle, with top seed Taro Daniel being the biggest casualty.

Ivashka, Bemelmans the second and third seeds advance with four more seeds joining.

Second seed Ilya Ivashka continued on his path to qualification as he came through Viktor Galovic 6-2, 7-6(5) to reach the third and final round. The opening set remained on serve until the sixth game when Ivashka broke to gain a 4-2 lead. He would break again in the sixth game to wrap up the set. However, he lost serve immediately at the start of the second with Galovic looking to force a decider. But the Belarussian broke back at 5-5 with the set going to the tiebreaker which went the way of the second seed. Up next is Sergiy Stakhovsky.

After a hard-fought first round match, Ruben Bemelmans made light work of Nino Serdarusic to progress to the final stage of qualification. The Belgique broke at the start of the match and again in the third game to gain a solid 3-0 start. Two early breaks would be enough to clinch the set 6-2, saving two break points in the final game. Bemelmans would also break twice in the second set to go 4-1 up. The Croatian attempted a comeback, breaking for 5-3 however, the world number 111 broke straight back to win the set 6-3 and the match.

Seventh-seeded Denis Kudla breezed past local Parisien Geoffrey Blancaneaux 6-2, 6-1. Three breaks of serve occurred at the start of the match with the American 2-1 ahead. He kept that lead and extended it in the seventh game before serving for a set lead. He continued to dominate and broke the Frenchman in the first game of the second set. The 25-year-old then broke twice more at 4-1 and then at 6-1, booking his spot in the final round. He'll face 24th seed Jurgen Zopp who came through Thanasi Kokkinakis in a close three-setter.

Ruben Bemelmans in action during Roland Garros qualification (Photo: @MyUTR)

Top seed Taro Daniel defeated; five more seeds exit in the second round

Taro Daniel, the number one seed who had endured a three-set win in his opening match was then on the wrong end of one as Austrian Denis Novak dumped out the Japanese man 4-6, 6-1, 6-0. Novak will be going for his second Grand Slam main draw event after qualifying for the Australian Open in January.

Also joining the top seed in exiting at the second stage is the 15th seed Yannick Hanfmann who came up against Hubert Hurkacz. The first set produced no breaks of serve but five break point opportunities, all to Polish man who would go on to win the set 7-6(1). The second set followed the same pattern as the first as Hurkacz won 7-6(4) to progress.

Seventeenth seed Portuguese man Pedro Sousa lost to the Argentine Marco Trungelliti 6-4, 7-6(4) in one hour 38 minutes. The 28-year-old who has made consecutive second-rounders in 2016 and 2017 has yet to drop a set will play Hurkacz, who like the Argentine and as mentioned, knocked out a seeded player to advance.

Other seeds to crash out in the second round were: (22) Hugo Dellien, (25) Carlos Berlocq, (26) Lorenzo Sonego, and, (32) Marcelo Arevalo.

Top seed Taro Daniel failed to back up his first round win as he lost in the second round (Photo: @MertovsTDesk)

Other noticeable results

Bernard Tomic continued on his way to the final qualification round as he battled against Britain's Jay Clarke. The Australian who has endured a tough time eased past the 19-year-old 6-3, 6-1. He will now play Portugal's Goncalo Oliveira for a place in the main draw.

Thomaz Bellucci made light work of Daniel Gimeno-Traver, defeating the Spaniard 6-1, 7-6(7) making it four straight sets won and none dropped. The Brazilian broke twice in the opening set and three times in the second as he aims to qualify and recreate his magical fourth-round run from 2010.

Tenth seed Martin Klizan marched on into the third and final round but was made to work for it against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. After losing the opening set 6-7(1), he claimed the second 7-6(5) in just under an hour before breaking twice to win the final set 6-3. 24-year-old Juan Ignacio Londero awaits.

More results saw 13th seed Elias Ymer win 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-2 against Facundo Bagnis, Spaniard Carlos Tabener beat veteran Jurgen Melzer 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-3, Jaume Munar defeated Felix Auger Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 while Casper Ruud won 6-2, 6-4 against Daniel Galian and Stakhovksy advanced 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-2 against Constant Lestienne.