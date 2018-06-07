Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

French Open: Chan/Dodig crowned champions with a three-set win over Dabrowski/Pavic

The Taiwan/Croatian pair Chan/Dodig claimed the mixed doubles title with a three-set win over the Canadian/Croatian pair Dabrowski/Pavic

The Mixed Doubles final at Roland Garros was contested by the number one and two seeded teams. Yung-Jan Chan and Ivan Dodig faced Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic. The top seeds Chan/Dodig went home with the title following a 6-1, 6-7(5), 10-8 win. 

Chan/Dodig run away with the opening set

On the Pavic serve in the opening game, Chan/Dodig found themselves with a breakpoint on deciding deuce point. With Dabrowski/Pavic camped at the net, Chan placed an exquisite lob to gain the break with the Croatian going on to hold serve for a 2-0 lead. For the second game in a row, the second seeds were facing a breakpoint.

Pavic sent the game to a deciding point but the top seeds, who were in the zone, broke again before going on to consolidate to make it 4-0. The second seeds who had dropped just the one set all tournament was struggling to deal with the power and excellent play of Chan/Dodig who for the third service game on the bounce, sent Dabrowski/Pavic to deuce.

Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig attempt to return the ball (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
But this time, they won the point and came away with their first game of the entire final to make it 4-1. Holding serve seemed to have given them some belief and on the Dodig serve, the second seeds played a solid game to earn triple break points. The top seeds were forced to save all three points as they held to go 5-1 up. 

The Canadian/Croatian pair were constantly being frustrated by the top seeds who had all the answers and once again, they troubled their opponents to bring up a break/set point at 30-40. Chan/Dodig converted their third break point and first set point to seal the opening set in spectacular fashion 6-1. 

Second seeds fight back to claim the second set

Starting the second set, Chan/Dodig held to love, but as did Dabrowski/Pavic with both pairs holding for 1-1. The second seeds then brought up a break point chance in the second game at 30-40. The top seeds managed to deny the second seeds as they sent the game to deuce before holding to edge out infront at 2-1.

Dabrowski/Pavic held their second game of the set and had finally settled into the match after a set and a half. Three more games passed with no breaks and the top seeds ahead at 4-3. The Taiwanese/Croatian upped their game to earn a break point opportunity at 30-40.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic return the ball (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
But they missed their opportunity as they were sent to a deciding deuce point. The pair did take their chances this time and broke to serve for the tournament. However, The second seeds managed to gain a lifeline by bringing up a break back point at 30-40. They broke and held serve with the match going back on serve at 5-5.

Both teams held serve one more time as a tiebreaker was needed to settle the second set. Dabrowski/Pavic battled from a 5-1 deficit to bring the breaker back to 5-5 as they grabbed a set point at 5-6. Chan, who was the serving player lost serve and handed the set to the second seeds, 6-7(5).

Chan/Dodig claim French Open title

Chan/Dodig started the match tiebreaker by taking a 2-0 lead. They lost serve in the third game with Dabrowski/Pavic winning the next point also to make it 3-2. Both then held serve and with the top seeds ahead at 4-3, they broke once more to take a 5-3 lead. Three games later with the score at 6-4, the second seeds broke back. 

Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic congratulatee their opponents Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
But they then lost serve in the next point to go down 7-5. The pair would fight back once again and got the breaker back on serve in the 15th point. But just two points later, lost serve for the final time as the top seeds claimed the title with their next point, 10-8. 

