Nick Kyrgios, Steve Johnson, Svetlana Kuznetsova among those who join Citi Open field

More exciting names will be headed to the Citi Open this year, the 50th anniversary of the tournament held in the nation's capital. Australian star Nick Kyrgios and former semifinalist Steve Johnson join the field.

Joining them on the ATP as well is 2012 champion Alexandr Dolgopolov, former Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych, and Citi Open's breakout star of 2017, Yuki Bhambri. On the WTA, two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova joins, adding to the star-studded field.

Looking Back At Their Citi Open Journies

Last year was the only time Kyrgios played the Citi Open, and it was quite the forgettable experience for him. He retired down 3-6, 0-3 to Tennys Sandgren in his opening match and hopes to make a deeper run this year now that he is healthy.

Johnson has played in DC since 2012 with his most memorable runs coming in 2015 and 2016, making the semifinals. In 2015, he had chances to make the final, losing in a tight third set tiebreak to countryman John Isner. The following year, he'd exact his revenge on Isner, winning in straight sets before losing to Ivo Karlovic.

The first year Dolgopolov played in DC, he won the title in 2012. He knocked out Americans James Blake and Mardy Fish before defeating fourth seed Tommy Haas from a set down. The Ukrainian didn't play in the Citi Open last year, the first he's missed the tournament since 2014.

Dolgopolov was the 2012 Citi Open champion (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

2014 was the last time Berdych played in DC but that doesn't mark his best run. His best run came back in 2005 when the tournament was still called the Legg Mason Tennis Classic. A then 18-year-old Berdych eighth-seeded Sebastian Grosjean and Bobby Reynolds before being ousted by James Blake.

While Alexander Zverev won the title in DC last year, Bhambri was the one who stole the show somehow. The Indian qualified for the tournament, defeated reigning champion Gael Monfils, and made the semifinals where he was a set away from his biggest ATP World Tour final ever before Kevin Anderson took him out.

Kuznetsova was the 2014 champion at the Citi Open. She only dropped one set, which was in the final to Kurumi Nara and routed countrywoman and fellow Citi Open entrant Ekaterina Makarova, 6-3, 6-2, to reach the final.

Amazing Fields

The aforementioned group of Kyrgios, Dolgopolov, Bhambri, and Berdych join the likes of Alexander Zverev, Kevin Anderson, Andy Murray, John Isner, David Goffin, Kei Nishikori, and more on the men's side. On the women's side, Kuznetsova joins Makarova, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens, and Naomi Osaka in what will be star-studded field for the tournament's 50th anniversary.