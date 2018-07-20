Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber to return to Sydney International in 2019

Former world number one Angelique Kerber, who won her third Grand Slam title at Wimbledon less than a week ago, is to start her 2019 season at the Sydney International where she won the title earlier this year.

Kerber won her first title in over year when she took the crown in Sydney back in January, beating home favorite Ashleigh Barty in straight sets in the final, and tournament director Lawrence Robinson said he was “delighted” that the German is planning to attempt to defend her title next year

Kerber looks for more success in Sydney after strong start to 2018

Though she had impressed many at the Hopman Cup the week prior, Kerber’s WTA debut this season came in Sydney, and her eventual run to the title proved to be a foreshadowing of the successful season she would eventually have.

Kerber celebrates winning the Sydney International title earlier this year (Getty/Mark Metcalfe)

Despite struggling heavily in 2017, having won two slam titles and rising to world number one the season before, the German beat the likes of Venus Williams and Dominika Cibulkova before overcoming Barty in the final, and would reach the last four at the Australian Open within the next final. Kerber has been impressive all season, and her win at SW19 last week saw her return to the top five in the rankings.

On her upcoming return to the tournament next year, Kerber commented that playing in Sydney “is a great opportunity to face some top quality opposition,” also adding that she “really happy” to have started her season with a run to her 11th tour title at the Sydney International back in January.

The German will next be in action at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, where she and several other high profile players on the WTA Tour will start their build-up to the US Open, where she won the title two years ago.