2018 ATP Citi Open Preview

The Citi Open officially kicks off Monday in Washington DC. Defending champion Alexander Zverev looks to retain his crown with a number of players gunning to lift up some silverware before headed to Toronto then Cincinnati for back-to-back Masters 1000s.

Zverev's Quarter

World number three Sascha Zverev will kick off his campaign against the winner of Evgeny Donskoy and Malek Jaziri. The young German thrives in these best of three environments and should find himself easily into the quarterfinal. He could potentially meet older brother Mischa Zverev in the third round.

Two standout names could be on the other end of the quarterfinal as Kei Nishikori and Denis Shapovalov are the other two notable seeds in this section. However, Nishikori's potential second round opponent could come in the form of Stan Wawrinka as the three-time major champion continues to be a dangerous lurker.

Shapovalov could meet Daniil Medvedev if he gets by Yosuke Watanuki. That could be another hard-hitting matchup with Medvedev's height against the flair yet still powerful groundstrokes of the Canadian.

Quarterfinals: Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov

Semifinalist: Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev looks to add another title in DC this year (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Goffin's Quarter

The Belgian finally returns to tennis after the long layoff after Wimbledon. David Goffin will open up his Citi Open campaign by facing off against the winner of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Mitchell Krueger. A potential meeting with hometown boy Frances Tiafoe could await in round three if the American gets by Ilya Ivashka or Hubert Hurkacz.

An opportunity could open up for a potential quarterfinal spot if fifth-seeded Nick Kyrgios is dealing with the hip injury that forced him to retire to a chorus of boos at the BB&T Atlanta Open to Britain's Cameron Norrie.

10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas could be the one with the opportunity to make that quarterfinal. However, Jared Donaldson or Jordan Thompson await with the former playing well during these North American hardcourt events.

Quarterfinals: David Goffin vs Jared Donaldson

Semifinalist: David Goffin

Goffin hopes the Citi Open will fare better than Wimbledon (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Edmund's Quarter

This quarter is a quarter of opportunities with plenty of talent but still plenty of question marks surrounding these players. It's been quite a while since we've seen Hyeon Chung hit the courts, May to be specific. His first match back will be quite a tricky one, facing the winner of Benoit Paire or Marcos Baghdatis, two veterans of the tour who will very much be looking to seize the opportunity against the young Korean.

American Steve Johnson, who picked up the title in Newport a couple of weeks ago, looks to continue his form at the Citi Open. Johnson should navigate a potential second round showdown against either Vasek Pospisil or teenager Alex De Minaur.

Finding his form this season is Jeremy Chardy. The Frenchman at one point this year was ranked 100th but has turned it around this season to get back to 43 in the world. Chardy should be able to win his first match against Marius Copil or Mirza Basic which could set up a showdown against a potential Brit.

Fourth-seeded Kyle Edmund awaits the winner of his countryman Andy Murray or former NCAA champion Mackenzie McDonald. McDonald will provide a good test for Murray. The American is a well-rounded player with all the tools but doesn't have one standout weapon.

Quarterfinals: Steve Johnson vs Kyle Edmund

Semifinalist: Steve Johnson

Johnson looks to add a hard court title on American soil after winning one on grass a couple of weeks ago (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Isner's Quarter

The last quarter holds plenty of firepower and should see plenty of hard-hitting matches. Sixth-seeded Lucas Pouille has had an up and down year which is what we've come to expect from the Frenchman over the past couple of years. Pouille will face the winner of Vincent Millot and Yuichi Sugita.

12th-seeded Karen Khachanov has had a good 2018 and hopes to continue it here in the US and will face the winner of Lucas Lacko and another local player in Denis Kudla. He could face his countryman Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals potentially should he get through his second round match and potentially John Isner in the third round.

Isner is coming off of his best run of his career, going French Open fourth round, Wimbledon semifinal, and the Atlanta title. Soon to be retiree Mikhail Youzhny and Noah Rubin will get the right to face Isner in the second round.

Quarterfinals: Karen Khachanov vs John Isner

Semifinalist: John Isner

Semifinals and Finals Prediction

Semifinals

Alexander Zverev def. David Goffin

John Isner def. Steve Johnson

Finals

Alexander Zverev def. John Isner