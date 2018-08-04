ATP Cincinnati: Stan Wawrinka and American duo granted wildcards

After getting a main draw wildcard (was originally given one in qualifying) at the Rogers Cup in Toronto. Stan Wawrinka will also be getting a main draw wildcard in Cincinnati at the Western and Southern Open.

He will be joined by Americans Jared Donaldson and Frances Tiafoe among those wildcard entrants, making it four wildcards given out in Cincinnati as former world number one Andy Murray also joins the field.

Straight Into The Main Draw

Before Murray's withdrawal from Toronto, the Scot was given a main draw wildcard along with a number of Canadians, something you'd expect out of the tournament, supporting their countrymen. Vasek Pospisil, Peter Polansky, and Felix Auger-Aliassime were the three Canadian wildcards into the tournament.

Murray withdrew from his Citi Open quarterfinal match against Alex De Minaur, citing fatigue after completing three three-setters in four days with the last of them finishing past 3 AM against Marius Copil. He also withdrew from the Rogers Cup, giving one more wildcard spot and giving it to Wawrinka.

American Hope

Donaldson comes into Cincinnati trying to match or better what he did last year. The 21-year-old made his first-ever tour-level quarterfinal before falling out to countryman John Isner. This year, he reached his first semifinal in Acapulco.

Tiafoe in action at the Citi Open (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

20-year-old Tiafoe looks to capture the same magic he produced last year this time around. Tiafoe notched his biggest career victory last year against second-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round. This year, he claimed his first title in Delray Beach then made the final in Estoril.