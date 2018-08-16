US Open: Men's wildcards announced

2016 champion Stan Wawrinka is the headlining recipient of a US Open wildcard. He joins a list of Americans who are at different stages of their careers to get the list. The most notable players to get wildcards were Tim Smyczek, Michael Mmoh, Noah Rubin and Bradley Klahn , who won the US Open Wild Card Challenge.

The Other Wildcards

Jenson Brooksby won a wildcard after winning the USTA Boys’ 18s National Championship. FFT awarded their wildcard to Corentin Moutet. The USTA, the FFT, and Tennis Australia have a reciprocal agreement in which the hosting major gives a wildcard to a player representing France and Australia. Jason Kubler is the recipient of Tennis Australia's wildcard.

Corentin Moutet in action at the French Open (Fred Lee/Getty Images)

Qualifying Wildcards

Originally, Donald Young and Christopher Eubanks were supposed to receive qualifying wildcards. However, they are now directly into the qualifying draw. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and Collin Altamirano will now receive those wildcards.

Kwiatkowski and Altamirano headline the qualifying wildcards which are made up of a number of successful collegiate athletes. JC Aragone was a three-time National Champion at the University of Virginia. Martin Redlicki was a two-time NCAA Doubles Champion. Dennis Novikov and Tom Fawcett played for PAC-12 powerhouse schools UCLA and Stanford respectively.

Outside of the top former collegiate stars, two juniors have found themselves into the qualifiers. Reigning Junior Australian Open champion Sebastian Korda and Brandon Nakashima, the 2018 USTA Boys’ 18s National Championships runner-up, will take the stage to see if they can reach the main draw.