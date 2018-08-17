US Open: Elena Vesnina withdraws due to knee injury

Former world doubles number one Elena Vesnina has withdrawn from the US Open due to a continuing left knee injury. Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, now moves into the main draw with Mandy Minella currently the first player out of the main draw.

Vesnina's Season So Far

It has not been the best season so far for the Russian. She is 8-11 on the year and has dealt with injuries throughout the year. The knee injury which will keep her out of the last major of the year kept her out of the grass-court swing too.

When closing in on the number one team in doubles with Ekaterina Makarova, the two decided to split. The pair won the Mutua Madrid Open together but withdrew from Rome and changed their entries for the French Open with Vesnina playing with Jelena Ostapenko while Makarova played with Anna Kalinskaya.

The last of the titles the all-Russian duo won was in Madrid (Quality Image Sport/Getty Images)

Other Notable Withdrawals

American CiCi Bellis withdrew from the US Open as she continues to recover from wrist surgery. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni has also withdrawn due to a shoulder injury which has kept her sidelined for most of the year.

The most notable withdrawal is Peng Shuai of China. The Chinese number two was suspended for six months from the Tennis Integrity Unit for trying to change her doubles partner after the deadline. The Tennis Integrity Unit said she "used coercion and offered the possibility of financial reward".

She had signed in to play doubles with Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium but wanted to play with Sania Mirza.