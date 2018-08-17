WTA Cincinnati: Elina Svitolina ousts teen sensation Amanda Anisimova

The match between Elina Svitolina and Amanda Anisimova was pushed back a day with rain being an issue. That did not stop the fifth seed though from making quick work of the teenager. Svitolina will now play Kiki Bertens for a spot in the final with the Dutchwoman also playing today, defeating Anett Kontaveit.

Late Break Seals Set For Svitolina

In a set that was dominated by the server, it only took one chance for a breakthrough to happen. Svitolina seemed to be the one closest to cracking their opponent's serve getting at least a couple of points on a number of occasions. The breakthrough happened in the tenth game with Anisimova serving.

Two missed forehands from 15-all on set up a double break and set point for the Ukrainian. She got took it on the first chance, playing some classic trademark defense she's known for, forcing the young American to hit an extra shot as Anisimova dumped a volley into the net to give the opening set to the Ukrainian.

Amanda Anisimova's groundstrokes were quite troublesome for Svitolina (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

Another Late Break Gives Svitolina The Match

It was early troubles for Svitolina on her serve, going from 40-0 up immediately back to deuce after a stunning forehand return off a weak second serve. Despite that, Svitolina got on the board first and was threatening to break immediately. Two missed backhands from Anisimova from 30-15 up. A timely drop shot with the fifth seed not expecting it helped her save it as she held for one apiece.

In the third game, Anisimova was handed a time violation warning for not being set when the server was ready, though that did not cause a major issue during the rest of the match. Both women were trading blows from the baseline with the 16-year-old being the aggressor, and Svitolina counterpunching.

Anisimova set up her first break point of the match after attacking another weak second serve from the five seed and blasting a backhand return winner. A forehand winner down the line saved that break point with the remainder of the set once again in the hands of Anisimova who was looking to hold serve. Just like the opening set, it was a break at 15 for Svitolina who clinched the match.