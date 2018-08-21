US Open: Sophie Chang receives qualifying wildcard

American Sophie Chang has received a qualifying wildcard. The 21-year-old was given the wildcard after Argentinian Nadia Podoroska withdrew due to a continuing hip injury. Danielle Lao, who originally received a qualifying wildcard, will now be a direct entry into the qualifiers.

More About Sophie Chang

Chang is from Havre de Grace, Maryland and made her WTA main draw debut at her local tournament, the Citi Open last year. She played doubles last year in DC with fellow American Alexandra Mueller.

Chang has reached a career-high of 284 in the WTA singles rankings and was as high 179 in doubles. The 21-year-old has one singles title to her name, winning this year in Orlando.

The American has made her name more known in doubles, competing in 17 ITF doubles finals so far in her career. Her and Alexandra Mueller claimed the title in Charlottesville this year, their only title this season. The pair has partnered since 2016 and have won four titles together.

Chang will play Paula Badosa Gibert in the first round of qualifying.