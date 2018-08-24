US Open qualifying day three: Americans struggle on new Armstrong

The second round of qualifying took place Thursday at the US Open, and four Americans were graced with the chance to see if someone could pick up a win at the new Louis Armstrong for the red, white, and blue. Unfortunately, it did not go the way of the Americans as they went 0-4 in Armstrong.

Fortunately, that wasn't the case for many other Americans who went 9-7 outside of second largest stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Louis Armstrong Plays The Blues

Young Sebastian Korda kicked off the play in Armstrong and fell in straight sets. Kristie Ahn was hoping for some better luck but was taken to the woodshed by Ons Jabeur. Evan King was a set up on Stefano Travaglia and had looked to turn it around for the Americans but fell in three.

Ernesto Escobedo closed it out and leveled the match at a set apiece after breaking early in the second to force a decider. However, Marc Polmans ran away with the third to keep the Americans winless for now on Armstrong.

Stefano Travaglia came through to defeat Evan King in three sets (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

They BeLeaf

Canadians went unbeaten in the second round of qualifying, headlined by Eugenie Bouchard's victory over Georgia's Ekaterine Gorgodze. Court 11 was filled once again for the former breakout star, and she seems to be finding form and playing excellent tennis at the right time.

Francoise Abanda took out 22nd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. A net cord that landed on the Brazilian's side helped give the opening set to the Canadian before winning in straights.

Both the ladies and the men went 2-0 with Peter Polansky taking out Santiago Giraldo. Feliz Auger-Aliassime came from a break down in the first to force it into a tiebreak. He took the opening set tiebreak before routing Christopher Eubanks in the second.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was brilliant in taking out Christopher Eubanks (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

Age Is But A Number

Both teen sensations and ageless wonders pulled off some victories in the second round. Patty Schnyder came from a set down to win her second round match. The Swiss is nearly 40-years-old and has made to previous quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows in both 1998 and 2008, so if the pattern holds, watch out 2018. 36-year-old Nicolas Mahut also came from behind to win over Norbert Gombos.

Two Russian teens came through, moving one win away as well with 18-year-old Sofya Zhuk and 17-year-old Anastasia Potapova both won on Court 15.

Patty Schnyder celebrates her win (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

American Roundup

Christian Harrison, Gail Brodsky, Bjorn Fratangelo, Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Varvara Lepchenko, and Brandon Nakashima join the list of Americans listed above failing to get second round victories. Kwiatkowski faced another American, in Mitchell Krueger.

On the other hand, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Lao, Francesca Di Lorenzo, Donald Young, Nicole Gibbs, Jamie Loeb, and Colin Altamirano all picked up wins.