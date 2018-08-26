2018 US Open men's draw preview and predictions

The draw for the US Open was revealed Thursday, and defending champion Rafael Nadal will very much like his chances for another deep run in the final major of the year. He opens his campaign against countryman David Ferrer and could face big servers later in the early rounds, but the courts are slow enough in New York where they couldn’t threaten him too much.

Another major proponent of the draw is that both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were drawn into the same quarter. The two renewed their rivalry in the Western & Southern Open final with the Serb completing the elusive Golden Masters.

For the first major since the Wimbledon 2017, the Big 4 will all be together and playing. Let’s also not forget the threats of Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, and Juan Martin del Potro as well. This last major will be sure to provide plenty of drama, well it's in New York, The City That Never Sleeps lives off this kind of thrill.

Nadal’s Quarter

An all-Spanish showdown kicks off the top of the draw with Nadal and Ferrer with the winner set to face Lukas Lacko or Vasek Pospisil. Gilles Muller has announced his retirement after this tournament and hopes to play spoiler in this part of the draw. Karen Khachanov has an opening round matchup against Albert Ramos-Viñolas.

American Jack Sock who has had an awful season by his (and most professionals’ standards) gets a dream draw which could help him get back on track. He opens his campaign against Guido Andreozzi and could face Aljaz Bedene or Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round. Kyle Edmund, who hasn’t found his form either this North American hard court season, also gets a solid draw and can face Sock in the third round as he looks to bookend what a strong Grand Slam season on the hard courts.

Dominic Thiem, who has played very little matches this summer, hopes to rebound from his heartbreaking defeat last year to Juan Martin del Potro in the fourth round but gets a tricky draw which could see him face the likes of Steve Johnson, Mischa Zverev, Taylor Fritz, or Roberto Bautista Agut in the second and third rounds.

Last year’s finalist Kevin Anderson is Nadal's expected quarterfinal opponent, and unlike his finals rival last year, he's been given a difficult draw starting with Ryan Harrison with Andrey Rublev or Jeremy Chardy looming. An all-Canadian first round showdown will surely draw with Denis Shapovalov going up against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Quarterfinals: Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson

Semifinalist: Rafael Nadal

First Round Matches To Watch For: Nadal-Ferrer, Khachanov-Ramos-Viñolas, Mischa Zverev-Taylor Fritz, Shapovalov-Auger-Aliassime, Querrey-Seppi, Chardy-Rublev, Harrison-Anderson

Rafael Nadal reacts to winning his third US Open (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Del Potro's Quarter

A potential semifinal rematch could loom should Juan Martin del Potro get through his quarter, and he'll get American qualifier Donald Young to start. Andy Murray gets his first match time at a major this year, playing James Duckworth so a possibility of Murray-del Potro matchup could loom in the third round.

Rising stars Borna Coric and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the main contenders to face del Potro in the fourth round. They both have favorable draws and should meet in the third round. Tsitsipas' first round matchup is a battle of one-handers with qualifier Tommy Robredo. Daniil Medvedev could play spoiler here as another young talent to make a run after winning in Winston-Salem this past week.

Another player who has an excellent draw is American number one and 11 seed John Isner. Isner, a Wimbledon semifinalist has to like his chances for a solid run at his home Slam. He kicks off against fellow American Bradley Klahn then could see Damir Dzumhur, who's had a pretty down year after a brilliant 2017, potentially in the third round.

Canadian number one Milos Raonic looked excellent in Cincinnati and should've beaten Novak Djokovic. He'll need his best with solid baseliners such as Gilles Simon, Grigor Dimitrov, and the always dangerous Stan Wawrinka in this section. Wawrinka and Dimitrov meet again for the second straight major with the Bulgarian hoping to best the Swiss this time out.

Quarterfinals: Juan Martin del Potro vs John Isner

Semifinalist: Juan Martin del Potro

First Round Matches To Watch For: Del Potro vs Young, Feliciano Lopez vs Fernando Verdasco, Wawrinka vs Dimitrov

Del Potro hasn't had the ideal prep this summer but looks ready for another deep run in New York

Zverev's Quarter

2014 champion Marin Cilic kicks off this quarter licking his chops as he looks to add to his lone Grand Slam title here four years ago. His draw is great, opening with Marius Copil and his potential later opponents could be Adrian Mannarino or Frances Tiafoe. Despite the draw on his side, this could be a scenario like Wimbledon where the Croat could just implode so we'll have to keep an eye on this.

David Goffin, who has had some bad luck in the past year-plus, was given some good luck in the draw. The 10th-seeded Belgian doesn't have many threats in his section with his biggest challenge likely to come from Mackenzie McDonald or Robin Haase.

The bottom half of this section is one filled with opportunity. Kei Nishikori and Diego Schwartzman could meet in the third round in what would be an exciting matchup of two excellent movers and baseliners. What happens though is really comes down to how ready Alexander Zverev is. The German recently hired Ivan Lendl to his team, and we know what Lendl has accomplished as a coach with Murray.

Zverev faces the honorable mention of someone who has achieved the Grand Slam in lucky loser fashion in Peter Polansky. The four seed has to like his chances at another second week run in a Slam this year with his draw plus Lendl in his camp.

Quarterfinals: Marin Cilic vs Alexander Zverev

Semifinalist: Marin Cilic

First Round Matches To Watch For: Frances Tiafoe vs Adrian Mannarino

Marin Cilic had an excellent hard court warmup with a quarterfinal and a semifinal

Federer's Quarter

The draw is rounded out with what could be another epic chapter to an epic rivalry as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer could meet in the quarters if form holds, but let's not get carried away too quickly yet.

Djokovic has to like his early chances to complete a Wimbledon-US Open back-to-back with not many early threats in his way. Lucas Pouille and Pablo Carreño Busta will both feel some pressure in the sense that the Frenchman has another up and down season, disappointing in major events while the Spaniard is defending semifinal points.

Roger Federer, on the other hand, has a nightmare draw with plenty of dangerous players who could play a factor along the way. Benoit Paire, Nick Kyrgios, and Fabio Fognini are all players who can very much trouble Federer if they're firing and their head is screwed on straight as all are known for awful court temperaments at times.

Quarterfinals: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer

Semifinalist: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was golden in Cincinnati. Will he be golden in New York?

Semifinals and Finals Predictions

Semifinals

Rafael Nadal def. Juan Martin del Potro

Novak Djokovic def. Marin Cilic

Finals

Rafael Nadal def. Novak Djokovic