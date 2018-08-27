Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

WTA

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against risin...

US Open: Jack Sock picks up first major win of 2018 against Guido Andreozzi
Sock reacts after winning a point (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

US Open: Jack Sock picks up first major win of 2018 against Guido Andreozzi

The American cruised in his opening match against the Argentine to pick up a much-needed win this year.

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

Having not won a first round match at a Grand Slam in his last four matches, American Jack Sock was looking at his best chance to potentially win one facing Guido Andreozzi at his home Slam.

That's exactly what Sock did winning in straight sets in the first round of the US Open, 6-0, 7-6(4), 6-2. He will face the winner of Aljaz Bedene or Nikoloz Basilashvili. 

Sock Dominant In Opening Set

You could not have asked for a better start if you were Sock, holding at 30 and breaking in an error-filled game from Andreozzi. The Argentine struggled to deal with Sock's pace on his groundstrokes. The unforced errors were filling in for the Argentine getting broken twice in quick succession. 

Sock made it three for three on breaks to close out the set, ending the set in a rapid-fire 20 minutes, dominant from start to finish. The American mixed in some attacks to the net, as well as using his strong serve and forehand.

Sock's forehand came through in this match (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)
Sock's forehand came through in this match (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

Sock Squeaks By In Second

The 25-year-old American was roaring his way through this match, breaking early in the second to make it eight games on the bounce. However, his run ended after getting his serve broken back right away. 

Andreozzi saved a break point in the sixth game and double set point after working the open court and forcing Sock to move around. The Argentine forced the tiebreak and took the early mini-break lead of 3-0 before surrendering his serve at three-all. 

The American continued to pound away at Andreozzi who just struggled with the unforced errors in the first two sets as he knocked a forehand long to give the second set to the American, 7-4. 

Andreozzi hitting a forehand against Jack Sock (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)
Andreozzi hitting a forehand against Jack Sock (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

Sock Finally Earns First Slam Win Of 2018

Sock reasserted that dominance early on by breaking the Argentine's opening service game for the third set in a row. A quick hold at 15 consolidated the break as Andreozzi held as well before the first change to keep some scoreboard pressure on Sock. 

Up 4-2, Sock had looks to break the Argentine's serve and serve for the match. After going up 0-40, Sock's forehand came through once again as he knocked one down the line leaving Andreozzi in trouble and dumping his following shot into the net. Sock needed a few chances but closed it out 6-2 in the third set.

VAVEL Logo

    Tennis News

    ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

    3 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

    5 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia

    9 days ago

    Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season

    9 days ago

    Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie obliterates Uzbekistan's Sanjay Fayziev to secure seeding for Great Britain

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot restore Great Britain's advantage in clash with Uzbekistan

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup: Uzbekistan's Jurabek Karimov stuns Cameron Norrie to level the tie with Great Britain

    13 days ago

    Davis Cup: Dan Evans claims scalp for Great Britain over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin

    13 days ago

    Davis Cup Great Britain vs. Uzbekistan preview: Cameron Norrie to spearhead Great Britain against confident Denis Istomin

    14 days ago

    Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith urges tournaments to give more clarity to players over coaching rule

    14 days ago

    Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

    15 days ago