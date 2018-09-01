Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

US Open: Dominika Cibulkova battles back to beat former champion Angelique Kerber

US Open: Dominika Cibulkova battles back to beat former champion Angelique Kerber

Cibulkova had lost twice to Kerber in straight sets this year, though rallied from a set down to reach the last 16 for the first time in eight years.

oliver-dickson-jefford
Oliver Dickson Jefford

Former world number four Dominika Cibulkova secured a place in the fourth round at the US Open for the first time since 2010 on Saturday, with the Slovak coming from a set down to beat former champion Angelique Kerber in an entertaining match on Court Louis Armstrong.

Cibulkova, who had previously had two three-set matches this tournament, has struggled at times this year, and has not really been near her best since her stellar 2016 season. She was certainly not the favorite heading into this match, with Kerber having won both their meetings this season without conceding more than three games in each set.

Cibulkova in action during her third round victory (Getty Images/Al Bello)
Cibulkova in action during her third round victory (Getty Images/Al Bello)

However, the head to head between the two was tight, with the German narrowly leading it 7-5, which suggested this may be tighter. Kerber has also not been at her best since her Wimbledon victory, though the fourth seed was very impressive in the opening set in this match, after a tight second round match against Johanna Larsson

Despite dropping the first set without coming too close to Kerber, Cibulkova responded well in both the second and third sets, eventually prevailing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in two hours and 13 minutes to set up a fourth round meeting against 14th seed Madison Keys; a win there would see her reach her first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows in eight years.

Cibulkova rallies to shock former champion

It was Kerber, the champion here two years ago, who started sharply, breaking the Slovak in the opening game of the match and consolidating for a 2-0 lead. Cibulkova was able to get on the board in the next game, though could do little to match the German throughout the set. The fourth seed was playing some fantastic tennis in the opening set, and a second break of serve saw her seal the opener in fine style.

Kerber was in control of the first set, but was overpowered after that (Getty Images/Julian Finney)
Kerber was in control of the first set, but was overpowered after that (Getty Images/Julian Finney)

The second set saw an immediate momentum swing, with the 29th seed taking control earlier on. Cibulkova broke twice as she eased to a 3-0 lead, though Kerber managed to get a break back to get back to 2-3. However, the Slovak did not hand out many more opportunities to break, looking much more solid on serve than she did in the opener, and she began to take control she broke for a third time in the set to send this clash to a decider.

Despite finishing the second set strongly, Cibulkova was under early pressure in set three, though saved two break points to hold in the opening game, and eventually secured the first break of the decider to lead 3-1. Kerber needed to act fast to stay in the tournament, and converted a fifth break point to break straight back, though the Slovak broke once again, and this time consolidated to lead at 5-2. Kerber was able to force Cibulkova to serve for it, though the latter converted her first match point to secure an impressive victory.

Cibulkova and Kerber greet after the conclusion of the match (Getty Images/Al Bello)
Cibulkova and Kerber greet after the conclusion of the match (Getty Images/Al Bello)

VAVEL Logo

    Tennis News

    WTA Beijing: Inspired Sloane Stephens edges past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

    2 days ago

    WTA Beijing: Caroline Garcia survives marathon encounter against wildcard Wang Yafan

    2 days ago

    Barbora Strycova and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova Qualify For Singapore

    2 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update week 39: Qualifiers clean up first week of Asian Swing

    2 days ago

    WTA Beijing: Aleksandra Krunic completes stunning comeback over sixth seed Svitolina

    3 days ago

    WTA Tashkent: Margarita Gasparyan stuns Anastasia Potapova for the title

    3 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka serves up masterclass, ousts Anett Kontaveit for biggest career title

    3 days ago

    WTA Tashkent: Anastasia Potapova and Margarita Gasparyan set final showdown

    4 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against rising star Wang Xiyu

    7 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

    9 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

    11 days ago