Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

WTA

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against risin...

US Open: Carla Suarez Navarro impresses to stun Maria Sharapova in straight sets

US Open: Carla Suarez Navarro impresses to stun Maria Sharapova in straight sets

A flawless performance from Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro saw her breaking Maria Sharapova's unbeaten streak at night, ousting the Russian 6-4, 6-3 to seal a quarterfinal spot.

don-han
Don Han

Former world number one and five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova’s unbeaten streak during the night session at the US Open came to an abrupt end as she shockingly fell to the unheralded 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro under the lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium in straight sets. Sharapova, who put in a disappointing performance which made her night session record stand at 23-1 now, will fall two spots in the rankings after matching her result from last year.

Suarez Navarro put in a solid performance and is now nearing a return to the top-20, and she will face home favourite Madison Keys, who is also the defending finalist this year in Flushing Meadows. The birthday girl, who turns 30 today, reaches just her second US Open quarterfinal and that came after putting up an incredible display of counterpunching tennis.

Carla Suarez Navarro will be proud of how she performed today | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America
Carla Suarez Navarro will be proud of how she performed today | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America

Sharapova’s 38 unforced errors proved to be costly during this one-hour and 31-minute encounter, and despite a high first serve percentage of 69, she won less than half of her first-serve points, something rarely seen from the Russian. Suarez Navarro was clean off the ground and committed just 20 unforced errors throughout the match. With this win, she becomes the first player to defeat Sharapova at night in New York.

Suarez Navarro creeps over the finishing line

It was a confident start from Sharapova as she found some good serves and looked solid on the baseline, and was poised for the victory she was tipped for. However, things turned out otherwise as Suarez Navarro fended off multiple break points in her opening service game and gained the momentum.

Maria Sharapova got off to a great start but failed to keep it up | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America
Maria Sharapova got off to a great start but failed to keep it up | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America

Sharapova’s serves started to crumble and she failed to find her first serves consistently in the first set before three consecutive double-faults saw the Russian being broken twice successively. Suarez Navarro stormed towards a 4-1 lead with a double-break advantage but was pegged back as her vulnerable serves were exposed by the aggressive Sharapova.

However, the former world number one was sloppy on her serves and lost her serve once again, gifting Suarez Navarro a commanding 5-2 lead. Despite Sharapova’s toughest efforts to lessen the deficit, she threw in four consecutive unforced errors from being 0-30 up at 5-4, allowing Suarez Navarro to overcome her nerves and clinch the first set 6-4 after 44 minutes of play.

Carla Suarez Navarro in action | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America
Carla Suarez Navarro in action | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America

A quick exchange of breaks started the second set but it was Suarez Navarro who stepped up her play and produced some incredible defence to match Sharapova’s power, clinching three straight games from 1-2 down. The Russian earned break points in the seventh game but failed to convert as she sent her returns straight into the net, wasting the golden opportunity to return level.

Serving to stay in the match, Sharapova owned a 40-15 lead but an error alongside a double-fault derailed her momentum. Ultimately, a fantastic unreachable backhand winner by Suarez Navarro closed out the impressive and stunning upset over the 22nd seed, securing the best birthday present ever.

Suarez Navarro and Sharapova meet at the net after the match | Photo: Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America
Suarez Navarro and Sharapova meet at the net after the match | Photo: Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images North America
VAVEL Logo

    Tennis News

    ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

    3 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

    5 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia

    9 days ago

    Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season

    9 days ago

    Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie obliterates Uzbekistan's Sanjay Fayziev to secure seeding for Great Britain

    10 days ago

    Davis Cup: Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot restore Great Britain's advantage in clash with Uzbekistan

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Uzbekistan's Jurabek Karimov stuns Cameron Norrie to level the tie with Great Britain

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup: Dan Evans claims scalp for Great Britain over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup Great Britain vs. Uzbekistan preview: Cameron Norrie to spearhead Great Britain against confident Denis Istomin

    13 days ago

    Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith urges tournaments to give more clarity to players over coaching rule

    13 days ago

    Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

    14 days ago