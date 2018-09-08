Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

WTA

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against risin...

Alison Hughes set to become the second female ever to chair a US Open men&#039;s final

Alison Hughes set to become the second female ever to chair a US Open men's final

The Brit headlines four of five women who will be in the chair for main draw finals as she will be calling the men's final tomorrow.

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

Great Britain's Alison Hughes will become the second female ever, joining Eva Asderaki-Moore, to chair a US Open men's singles final. Asderaki-Moore chaired the 2015 final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with the Brit calling tomorrow's final between Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro.

Who Chairs Major Finals? Women Do

Four of the five finals main draw finals will see women take center stage as the chair umpire. Louise Azemar Engzell of Sweden called the men's doubles final yesterday between Jack Sock/Mike Bryan and Lukas Kubot/Marcelo MeloMarijana Veljovic of Serbia called the mixed doubles final earlier today, won by Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray

Marija Cicak of Croatia will call the women's doubles final tomorrow between Ashleigh Barty/Coco Vandeweghe and Timea Babos/Kristina Mladenovic. Carlos Ramos of Portugal will chair the women's final today between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka

More on Hughes

Hughes is no stranger to calling major finals. She chaired the 2015 Wimbledon final between Garbiñe Muguruza and Serena, marking the sixth time in her career where she has sat in the chair for the ladies' final at the All-England Club.

That would mark the second major final she chaired that year, calling the Australian Open final between Serena and Maria Sharapova. In that final, she gave the American a hindrance call for yelling "Come on" while Sharapova was trying to return the ball. Later that year, she was also the chair umpire for the Fed Cup final between the Czech Republic and Russia.

During the 2016 US Open, Hughes penalized Marcos Baghdatis during his match against Gael Monfils for using his cell phone during a changeover. 

VAVEL Logo

    Tennis News

    ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

    3 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

    5 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia

    9 days ago

    Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season

    9 days ago

    Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie obliterates Uzbekistan's Sanjay Fayziev to secure seeding for Great Britain

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot restore Great Britain's advantage in clash with Uzbekistan

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Uzbekistan's Jurabek Karimov stuns Cameron Norrie to level the tie with Great Britain

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup: Dan Evans claims scalp for Great Britain over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup Great Britain vs. Uzbekistan preview: Cameron Norrie to spearhead Great Britain against confident Denis Istomin

    13 days ago

    Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith urges tournaments to give more clarity to players over coaching rule

    13 days ago

    Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

    14 days ago