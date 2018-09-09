Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

Nitto ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic becomes the second qualifier for the O2

The Serb looks to add a sixth title at the Tour Finals this year in London.

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

Novak Djokovic is set to make an appearance at the Nitto ATP Finals for the 11th time in his career. The Serb clinched his spot at the O2 after defeating Kei Nishikori in the US Open semifinals. He will join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the year-end tournament in London. This year, Djokovic has had significant results since returning from injury. He defeated Kevin Anderson to win his fourth career Wimbledon title. He also became the first singles player to win every Masters title after winning the Western and Southern Open for the first time in his career.

Djokovic's Tour Finals History

The former world number one first made his appearance at the year-end even in 2007 when the tournament was still in Shanghai and when the event was called the Tennis Masters Cup. He won his first Tour Finals title in 2008, defeating Nikolay Davydenko in the final. 

Djokovic would go on a ten-year run of making the tour finals, winning five of them. His most successful run was from 2012 to 2015 where he won four consecutive Year-End Championships in London. He defeated Roger Federer in two finals (2012 and 2015) and Rafael Nadal once (2013). His other finals win in that run came via walkover in 2014 where Federer had to pull out due to injury, resulting in the first walkover during the final in tournament history. 

2016 was his last appearance in London and his last match there was against Andy Murray in a battle to see who would end the year as world number one. The Brit edged out his Serbian rival to capture his first Year-End Championship and to claim the world number one ranking for the first time in his career.

