Nitto ATP Finals: Roger Federer becomes third qualifier for the O2

Nitto ATP Finals: Roger Federer becomes third qualifier for the O2

The Swiss number one looks to win his first Tour Finals title in seven years.

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

Roger Federer is returning to the O2 Arena in hopes to capture a seventh Tour Finals title. The Swiss will be making his 16th appearance at Year-End Finals but has not won since 2011 when he defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the finals. The world number two has followed up his fantastic 2017 by capturing his 20th major of his career after successfully defending his Australian Open title. 

Federer's History At The Tour Finals

Federer first qualified for the Tour Finals as a six seed in 2002 when it was in Shanghai. He won his first Year-End Championships in Houston, winning both years that the tournament was held in the Lone Star State (d. Andre Agassi in 2003 and Lleyton Hewitt in 2004). He added to his scalp back when the tournament went back to Shanghai, going back-to-back in 2006 and 2007, defeating James Blake and David Ferrer respectively. When the tournament moved to London in 2009, Federer went back-to-back not too long after by winning in 2010 and 2011 (defeated Rafael Nadal and Tsonga). 

Since then, the Swiss has gone on to make three finals in his last five appearances in London but has fallen short in all those finals. Big Four rival Novak Djokovic defeated him in two of those finals in 2012 and 2015 with his 2014 appearance being called due to a walkover. Last year, Federer went 3-0 in the round-robin portion but was made to work for his three wins against Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev, and Jack Sock. Federer was stunned in the semifinal by eventual runner-up David Goffin

