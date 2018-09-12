Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

Newly crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka is set to extend her deal with her clothing and shoe sponsor Adidas. Osaka's contract Adidas deal is set to expire at the end of this year and was reportedly making around the "low six-figures".

According to The Times, her new Adidas deal will net her 8.5 million dollars annually, a deal which could be announced as soon as tomorrow, and could be the first of many endorsement deals for the Japanese superstar. This deal will be the biggest ever for a female athlete with Adidas.

Global Impact

Sports marketing consultant Joe Favorito expects Osaka's win in New York to play a major role in endorsement deals, showing that she was able to get it done in one of the biggest cities in the world. He said, “Her brand value for Adidas is in the millions now" and that her win "happened in front of major brand decision makers, because they were physically in the building. The fact that she succeeded in New York gives her another one-up."

Reports are also circulating that she's in line for a car sponsor with Toyota being the favorites due to them being the worldwide Olympic sponsor. Toyota is also Japanese and the 2020 Olympics will take place in Tokyo.

If the Toyota deal does happen, that would be Osaka's fourth Japanese sponsor. Her other Japanese sponsors include Yonex (racquet), Nissin (food company), and Wowow (Japan equivalent of HBO).