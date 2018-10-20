Madison Keys qualifies for WTA Elite Trophy

Madison Keys could be considered one of the unluckiest players in the world — injuries just could not leave her alone. In yet another injury-riddled season for the American, she managed to produce some impressive results in the tournaments where she managed to escape healthily. As a result, she once again qualified for the WTA Elite Trophy held in Zhuhai, with this being her second appearance after 2015.

Excellent Keys books Zhuhai spot

Keys started the year poorly with a first-round exit in Brisbane but found her groove, storming to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open losing just 19 games in the process. However, the American fell in straight sets to Angelique Kerber within just 50 minutes, but her outstanding run was enough to propel her back into the top-15 of the rankings.

Madison Keys achieved some respectable results on clay this year | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Europe

Surprisingly, Keys excelled on clay this year. She reached the semifinals of the Volvo Car Open and was just a point away from defeating eventual champion Kiki Bertens before charging towards a maiden last-four appearance at the French Open. Without losing a set, the former top-10 player defeated quality opponents like Naomi Osaka but narrowly fell short to compatriot Sloane Stephens ultimately. As a result, she had a short stint back inside the top-10.

Keys earned an important win over Kerber in Cincinnati, having lost seven of their last encounters. She eventually reached the quarterfinals and rode on her momentum to reach the last four at the US Open, where she was the defending finalist. Falling to eventual champion Osaka, Keys failed to defend her points although she had an outside chance of claiming the trophy.

Her Asian swing was rather disappointing though she was affected by yet another injury, this time concerning the knee. She enters Zhuhai ranked 19th in the world.

Madison Keys reached two Major semifinals this year | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Excited to return to Zhuhai

Keys’ last appearance came in 2015, where she was eliminated in the Round Robin stages having fallen to eventual champion Venus Williams in a tight encounter. “I'm so excited that I get to come back to Zhuhai this year. This will be my second time there, and I cannot wait to see all of my fans there,” Keys mentioned in an official statement.