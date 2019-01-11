Report: Andy Murray set to retire this year

In a tearful press conference at Melbourne, Andy Murray announced he will be retiring this year. He said that it is likely that the Australian Open will be his last tournament though he hopes to make Wimbledon, his home Slam, his last tournament of his career.

The Full Story

Murray left the press conference room before returning and said, "Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time. Been in a lot of pain for 20 months now. Pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads."

"I'm not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months," Murray said. He followed by saying he was going to play the Australian Open, but it could be his last tournament. The two-time Wimbledon champion hopes to retire at the All-England Club.

Murray could opt for surgery in order to better his life after tennis as he has pain doing basic things such as putting on shoes and socks.

From 2017 On

The former world number one had a lingering hip injury in 2017 which saw him stop playing for the second half of the year after Wimbledon. He had opted for rehab initially to start 2018 but underwent surgery in January.

He returned to the game playing at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships then Queen's. His best run culminated at the Citi Open where he won three matches against Mackenzie McDonald, Kyle Edmund, and Marius Copil.

He played at the US Open, defeating James Duckworth, before losing to Fernando Verdasco in a controversy-filled match. Murray then played in Shenzhen before returning to action in 2019 at Brisbane.