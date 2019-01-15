Australian Open: Serena Williams speaks after dominant win over Tatjana Maria

23-time major champion Serena Williams quickly dismissed Tatjana Maria in her first round match of the Australian Open. The two are quite close since they are neighbors in Florida; Maria also helped take care of Serena's daughter, Olympia, at Wimbledon.

Their relationship is one of many things she talked about in her press conference today.

Pleased

The American was most happy with her consistency today. She knew Maria was a tricky opponent and said the match could have been longer as well. Her ability to remain focused when she knows someone dangerous is across the net helped her through.

Good Relationships

Serena and Maria don't live too far from each other in Florida, only living a community apart. The American said Maria and her husband are really nice people and that the family is sweet overall.

Serena consoles a tearful Tatjana Maria at the net (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Glad To Be Back

This was Serena's first match back at the Australian Open since she won the title when she was pregnant in 2017 over big sister Venus. She felt good to be back out there and that overall, it was a good match.