Australian Open: Roger Federer made to battle in victory over Daniel Evans

Roger Federer and Dan Evans quickly took to court in Rod Laver Arena for their second round match of the Australian Open after Sloane Stephens and Ashleigh Barty had dismissed their opponents in just over two and a half hours.

Evans was impressive in this two and a half hour bout, pushing Federer to tiebreak sets, but the Swiss was just too much in the end, winning 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-3

Coming From Behind

Evans should've already clinched the eighth game for four-all but decided not to challenge a call when looking at his box who said it was in; the ball was out for what it's worth. The 40-30 point was entertaining with the Brit taking charge by getting to the net before his slice hit the sideline.

Federer saved three game points that would have sent the opening set into a tiebreak and had his first break point until Evans sneakily went serve and volley to shut the door on the Swiss' one opportunity to take the set before the tiebreak.

Federer was seen at the net often in this match (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The first six points of the breaker went the way of the returner until, and it was the Brit who took the mini-break lead after a cross-court forehand pass put him up 5-3. He'd show his nerves after making a mess of the serve and volley and bricking a volley wide to give Federer set point. The Swiss took it on his first try in the breaker just finding enough of the open court that Evans' ball missed just wide.

In Front But Made To Battle

It went from bad to worse quickly for Evans who was getting his foot checked out during the set break then immediately dropped serve to start the second. Evans had a chance to bring it back level after mixing it up with slices and drawing Federer to the net but his lob was poor allowing the three seed to easily put it away.

Dan Evans was broken early in the second but leveled it later on (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Evans saved two set points in the ninth game and all of a sudden found himself with two break chances to level at five-all with a surprisingly sloppy game from Federer. A winner from the Brit gave him the break and held for 6-5 to put the pressure on Federer to send it to another tiebreak.

The first point of the tiebreak was taken by the three seed after guessing correctly where Evans was going to go on his approach which the Brit then dumped into the net. After being pushed in the opening set breaker, this was much smoother for Federer, winning 7-3.

Crossing The Finish Line

Evans had a very professional attitude throughout the match, fighting hard every point. He went 40-0 up in the fourth game, only to let it slip and allow Federer to break. The Brit put up a strong resistance, but Federer was too much, in the end, taking it in straights.