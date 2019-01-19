Australian Open: Naomi Osaka comes from behind to knock out Hsieh Su-wei

It was a battle of styles that couldn't get more contrasting at all. You had fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka with her easy power and then you put her opponent, Hsieh Su-wei, across the net with her unorthodox, crafty play style.

Despite looking down and out, Osaka turned around a set and 1-4 deficit to win in three, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, to move to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Hsieh Dominant After Stealing First Set

Osaka's overhitting cost her in the sixth game of the set which allowed Hsieh to claim the first break of the match. She remained resilient though after a world-class angled drop to set up two break points. The US Open champion harnessed her power to force a miss from Hsieh to break back.

The Japanese number one swiftly held for four-all and broke for 5-4. Osaka did her best to fight off break points when serving for the set, but gave the break right back. The four seed's unforced errors began to pile up as she conceded the opening set 7-5.

The pressure began to mount on Osaka after dropping that first set which visibly took a toll on her mentally. She went 0-40 and saved five break points as she struggled to put away Hsieh in long rallies that were dictated by her. It didn't take long, but Hsieh moved to 4-1 up and two games from a round of 16 berth.

Hsieh was troubling Osaka with her groundstrokes (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Turnaround

Every Osaka service game felt like a must hold, and she did that to keep within touching distance of Hsieh at 2-4. From 40-0 up, the Taiwanese began to be pulled all over the court with the Osaka forehand. This time though, she struggled to get them back in play. Osaka only needed one break point to bring it back on serve.

Despite having to save break point, Osaka looked she regained the rhythm she lost after dropping the first set. 1-4 down soon became 5-4 up for the world number four, breaking in that ninth game with some remarkable winners.

Osaka's forehand finally began to find the mark (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Despite a literal slip, she smiled and said she was okay, Osaka did not crumble like the opening set, sending this match into a decider.

Hsieh eventually stopped the rot, but only after dropping the first two games of the final set. The world number four had to be sure she would not have a let down after having a chance to go 3-0 up. Hsieh really made Osaka earn her stripes, but she held on for 3-1 and added an insurance break to move to games from the match.

She was made to work hard, but Osaka only dropped the singular game in that deciding set, overpowering Hsieh in the end.