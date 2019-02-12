ATP New York Open: Cannon Kingsley takes positives despite defeat on tour-level debut

Cannon Kingsley made his ATP World Tour debut in the qualifying rounds of the New York Open. After taking a 4-1 lead in the first set, the 17-year old ultimately fell to Brayden Schnur 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Despite this loss, Kingsley took nothing but positives from his first career match and is confident of putting up a better showing the next time he's in the same position.

Kingsley enjoys experience of making debut at Nassau Coliseum

On playing his first career tour level event in his home county, the teenager said "I came here the first time last year and watched Sam Querrey play (Mikhail) Youzhny-----that was the first time i've ever been here.

"It was pretty cool. I told myself i'd be back playing in a tournament. I mean it's hard to describe the feeling. I guess it's pretty surreal, but you know I think I was ready for it and I think I showed I was able to hang out with him, so I wasn't too wound up in the whole thing".

Kingsley was encouraged despite losing/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Teenager calls home crowd support "awesome"

"It was awesome", Kingsley said of the crowd support. "It's my first ATP tournament, so I didn't have huge expectations, but I definitely thought I put my all out there. I wouldn't want to play my first ATP match anywhere else but on Long Island.....the crowd was awesome.

"It's a huge advantage to be in New York-having the U.S. Open and New York Open-the opportunity for wild cards and stuff like that is key. A lot of people don't have that advantage and i'm just grateful.

"I definitely feel a lot more confident now I think--i'll probably go and watch some tape of the match later and see what I did wrong--see what I need to do better, so next time i'm out here i'll definitely improve".

17-year old reflects on loss and plans moving forward

Commenting on the difference in the match: "I think definitely the experience is really key, he (Schnur) was more experienced so he can deal with those situations better when he's up, he really closed the day out. Next time, i'll be more solid when I get up in the matches.

"My goals for the rest of the season are to get some ATP points and get my ranking going and play the junior slams again. Well, it (schedule) varies. I will probably play a lot of futures, then a couple of challengers, and then play the junior slams, too.

"It depends on how I do at the beginning of this year. For this summer, I don't really know what i'm going to do yet. My next tournament--i'm going to Portugal for two weeks and then I don't know after that.

Kingsley asked about fellow young Americans success

Finally, Kingsley spoke about Frances Tiafoe and Reilly Opelka and noted the different paths each have taken: "Yeah, those guys have transferred to the pro tour pretty well I think and i'm taking a different route from them-going to college.

"I'm hoping to get a little more experience, get a little better there, and stronger. (Kevin) Anderson was a Big Ten guy also".