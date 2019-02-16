Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdraws from  Indian Wells

2019 has been a refreshing year by all means for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Frenchman returned from an injury-riddled year in 2018 with some positive glimpses to start the year in both Brisbane and Melbourne.

Following that, Tsonga went on to win his first title in a year and a half after claiming the Open Sud de France title over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert. After that, he went on to make the quarterfinals in Rotterdam, losing to Daniil Medvedev.

Tsonga will now travel to Marseille to play the Open 13 Provence. With the long flight from Marseille to California coming, Tsonga has decided to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open, citing his sickle cell disease as the main cause. He said, "When I fly, it takes me two, three days to recovery, to be good physically. It was just five years ago it was diagnosed. In everyday activities, it doesn't stop me from doing anything."