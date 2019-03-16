Rafael Nadal withdraws from BNP Paribas Open semifinals

Second-seeded Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open, giving Roger Federer, a walkover through to the semifinal. Federer will now play Dominic Thiem who defeated Milos Raonic in the other semifinal. Nadal has also withdrawn from the Miami Open.

Nadal hurt his knee in his quarterfinal win over Karen Khachanov.

Speed Factor

As we all know, Nadal loves tennis and being unable to play has often left a sour taste in his mouth. He mentioned in press that constant changing of the speeds on the hard courts that they play on in the tour is difficult on the body.

Federer Speaks

After the Thiem-Raonic match, Federer came out briefly to speak to ESPN's Mary Joe Fernandez. He discussed his rivalry with Nadal.

“We’ve had so many epic battles, and yes, I know that everyone we have now could be our last,” Federer said. “So was this our chance for the last one? I really hope not, and I really believe at the level he’s playing and I’m still going, there are definitely going to be more.”

He later added on that he believes his rivalries with Novak Djokovic and Nadal are the best because of the longevity and epics they've had.