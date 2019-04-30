St. John's to take on University of Virginia in opening round of the NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament

The St. John's Red Storm men's tennis team has found out its fate in the NCAA Tournament, drawing fifth-seeded University of Virginia in their opening match. The Red Storm won their first Big East title in three years and head to Charlottesville to take on the Hoos.

The University of Virginia men's tennis program has enjoyed an abundance of success recently, including being National Champions four times in a five-year span (2013, 2015-17).

Both programs will be joined by South Carolina and Tennessee State in Charlottesville for first and second round amtches respectively.

Bracket Overlook

Ohio State, Texas, Florida, and Virginia's ACC rival Wake Forest make up the top four seeds of the tournament with all four overwhelmingly ahead of Virginia in the ITA Rankings. The gap between the Demon Deacons and Ohio State is about five points, but the North Carolina school holds a four-point edge over their ACC Rivals in Virginia.

The bracket includes five in-state first round matchups, including top-seeded Ohio State taking on Cleveland State. The other in-state first-round matchups are Florida-FGCU, Florida State-UCF, Fresno State-Stanford, and Texas A&M-Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Their will be a guaranteed all-Florida second round match with the winner of Florida-FGCU taking on the winner of Florida State-UCF