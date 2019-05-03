David Goffin: "There is a lot to learn about Roger but he is so special and unique"

VAVEL USA had a small talk with David Goffin, the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals finalist and former world number seven. The 28 years old player has as his idol Roger Federer and likes to play golf as a hobby, we went to explore that.

David Goffin hitting a forehand during his quarterfinals match. (Photo by Millennium Estoril Open)

Pedro Cunha/VAVEL USA (PC): You started playing tennis when you were six years old. When did you feel that was the path you wanted to follow for your life?

David Goffin (DG): First of all, when I started tennis when I was six, I mean, five, six, I just loved it because I tried different sports but tennis was the one I wanted to continue and I just played because I love the game and because I enjoyed it, to be on the court and then I followed the natural way of the federation, at nine, and then I stayed at the federation until now. So was very easy to improve every year and that's where I am now.

PC: You like to play golf too. Why tennis and not golf to follow your professional career?

DG: Yeah, I love to play golf, I love to play paddle as well, so I play always a lot of sports.

PC: Never a professional career? Just a hobby?

DG: I don't think I have the level to start a golf career so it's just for fun.

PC: Roger Federer is your idol so what can you learn from him to use in your matches or in your life nowadays?

DG: Of course there is a lot to learn about Roger but he is so special and unique. He does something that only he can do so it's not easy but I learned a lot from the champion he is, his attitude on the court and off the court and also in the game but like I said, the way he is playing he is the only one who can do it.

PC: If you could give David six years old an advice what would it be?

DG: Six years older?

PC: No, to you with six years old, when you started to play tennis.

DG: Oh, six years old, when I started to play. Everything would be fine and continue to enjoy.

PC: Would it be the same thing if you knew someone who wanted to start a professional career? Would you say the same?

DG: Yeah, just continue to enjoy the game. Continue because you love it and not because you have too and try to improve, to be better every day.

PC: I watched you practice with your coach and at the beginning of the practice you started very chill just playing with the ball at the net and then against the wall, hitting some balls very chilled. Is it always like that or it was just once? How is your practice routine?

DG: No (laughs) because I was waiting for the sparring partner so you just came to the wrong practice and the wrong beginning so it's never like this.

PC: Thank you!

DG: Thank you!