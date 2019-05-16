Maria Sharapova withdraws from the French Open

Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the French Open citing her shoulder as her reason of dropping from the tournament. The Russian will be replaced by Stefanie Voegele in the main draw.

Sharapova put on her Instagram, "Withdrawing from the French Open today. Sometimes the right decisions aren't the easiest ones. In better news, I have returned to the practice court, and slowly building the strength back in my shoulder. I'll really miss you Paris, until next year."

Sharapova has only played in three tournaments this year. She opened her season up in Shenzhen, making the semifinals before retiring against Aryna Sabalenka due to a thigh injury she picked up. She enjoyed a solid run in Australia, including a win over Caroline Wozniacki, as she reached the last 16 before going out to home favorite Ashleigh Barty.

Her last tournament was back home in Russia in St. Petersburg. An opening win against Daria Gavrilova set up a meeting between her and Daria Kasatkina. Unfortunately, the same shoulder which has been giving her problems was the reason she withdrew from the tournament.