French Open: Dominic Thiem fends off Pablo Cuevas to reach Round Four

Fourth seed Dominic Thiem overcame another tough opponent to reach the second week at the French Open on Saturday, with the fourth seeding fending off the challenge provided by Pablo Cuevas out on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Thiem had dropped sets in both his first and second round matches, against Tommy Paul and Alexander Bublik respectively, and found himself in a similar position here against Cuevas, a veteran Uruguayan who in the past has won six ATP Singles title on this surface, as well as being a former doubles champion at this very tournament.

Cuevas fought hard, but ultimately fell in four sets (Getty Images/Clive Mason)

After dropping the second set, Thiem managed to respond impressively, dropping serve just one in the final two sets, prevailing 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to set up an interesting fourth round clash against 14th seed Gael Monfils.

Thiem overcomes Cuevas to reach round four

The two faced off at this very tournament four years ago, with Cuevas prevailing on that occasion, though Thiem has improved vastly since then, and was too good when it mattered today.

Thiem had been pushed to four sets in both his matches prior to this, and he started slowly here, with Cuevas breaking early on for a 2-0 lead. However, Thiem responded by breaking back, and then broke to lead, eventually building a 5-2 lead. Cuevas saved a set point to hold for 3-5, though the Austrian converted his fourth set point the next game to claim the opener.

The start of the second set saw Cuevas work his way back into the match, and eventually the Uruguayan secured the first break to lead 4-2, though Thiem immediately broke back once again. However, the fourth seed was unable to build on that momentum in this set, and Cuevas struck right at the end of the set, taking his second set point at 5-4 to break and level up proceedings.

Thiem in action (Getty Images/Clive Mason)

Thiem started set three quickly, breaking in the opening game, and continued to dominate the set as he broke again for a 4-1 lead, consolidating to a game away from taking a two sets to one lead. Cuevas, who had not really been in the set, was able to save a set point on his way to holding for 5-2, but Thiem had little trouble in holding to lead once again.

It looked as if Thiem could run away with this match early in the fourth, breaking early for a 2-0 lead, though Cuevas fought back, breaking back later on for 3-3, and holding to go ahead in the set for the first time. However, the fourth seed was able to stay in touch, and decisively broke at 5-5, serving out another tough victory.