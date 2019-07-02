Rafael Nadal vs Yuichi Sugita: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Wimbledon 2019
Follow along for Nadal vs Sugita live stream, stats and score updates of the 2019 Wimbledon match. Start time: 10:30 ET.
What time is Rafal Nadal vs Yuichi Sugita?
The Nadal vs Sugita match will be played on Wimbledon Court 1. The start of play is scheduled at 10:30pm ET.
Despite being ranked second, the tournament organizers decided to seed Nadal third, behind eight-time champion Roger Federer.
Nadal is a two-time champion at the All-England Club, having won the title in 2008 over Roger Federer in quite possibly the greatest match of all time and again in 2010, sweeping past Tomas Berdych.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of Wimbledon! Today we will be bringing you the action from the Gentleman's Singles first round match between qualifier Yuichi Sugita and third seed Rafael Nadal.