Roger Federer vs Lloyd Harris: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Wimbledon 2019
Follow along for Federer vs Harris live stream, stats and score updates of the 2019 Wimbledon match. Start time: 10:30 ET.
What time is Roger Federer vs Lloyd Harris?
The Federer vs Harris match will be played on Wimbledon Center Court. The start of play is scheduled at 9:15am ET.
Not a great grass season
South Africa Lloy Harris (#86 ATP) hasn’t gotten one victory on grass this season. The right-handed player lost to Mischa Zverev in Halle and James Ward in Eastbourne.
Another title
Federer’s grass season was fueled with his 10th title at the Halle Open. “I feel young again. Anyway, on the flight and then at home later tomorrow morning, when I wake up, I’ll feel old again. But for now I feel young,” said Federer after earning another title.
Today Roger Federer will start his quest to the 2019 edition of Wimbledon. The organization of the tournament granted to the Swiss tennis player the seed #1.
