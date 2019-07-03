Clarke vs Federer Live Stream and Score
Follow along here for game-by-game updates as eight time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer takes on wildcard Jay Clarke out on Court One, with a third round berth at stake.
Full auto refresh in 60
Clarke 1-6 3-2* Federer
Federer perhaps sensed an opportunity, getting to 30-30 after being 30-0 down, but Clarke holds on impressively to stay in front in this second set.
Clarke 1-6 *2-2 Federer
No issues for either of the two so far in set two, with Federer easing through another love hold.
Clarke 1-6 2-1* Federer
Clarke was close to getting his first love hold of this encounter, only to double fault at 40-0. However, a backhand error from Federer on the next points hands him another good hold.
Clarke 1-6 *1-1 Federer
Federer breezes through his opening service game of set two. The Swiss' serve looking particularly effective so far today.
Clarke 1-6 1-0* Federer
Clarke does what he couldn't do in the opening set- hold his first service game. The Brit plays his best game of the match by far to hold to 15 early on in set two.
First Set Roger Federer: 6-1
A good passing shot return gives Clarke an opportunity at 15-30, though strong serving helps Federer once again as he seals the opening set in just under half an hour.
Clarke 1-5* Federer
Clarke once again finds himself in a good position up 40-15, though gets pegged back to deuce once again. The Brit misses another game point and is punished, with Federer converting his second break point in the game to go a double break up.
Clarke *1-4 Federer
Slight scare for Federer, who falls 15-40 down after a couple of errors, and a misjudgment on a Clarke passing shot. However, some big serving gets the eight-time champion out of trouble.
Clarke 1-3* Federer
After a nightmare opening game, Clarke gets on the board. The Brit seals the game on his second game point with a big serve that Federer can't get in play, much to the delight of his home crowd.
Clarke *0-3 Federer
A uncharacteristic volley error at 15-0 aside, another simple hold from Federer, who has quickly taken control of this match.
Clarke 0-2* Federer
Clarke looked comfortable going to 40-0 quickly, though two double faults helped Federer get back to deuce. The Swiss saved further game points, and took the break after a third double fault and an forehand error from the Brit.
Clarke *0-1 Federer
A comfortable start for Federer. Two winners, and two errors from Clarke see the Swiss hold quickly.
Action is about to begin! Federer will be serving first
Federer and Clarke have just made their way out on to Court One, with the warm up having just begun. This will be the first time that Clarke has played on this court, whilst Federer will be returning after losing on this court to Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals last year.
Both Clarke and Federer won their opening round matches in four sets on Tuesday, with both coming back after dropping the opening set. It may be interesting to look how both men start in this match.
Petra Kvitova has just beaten Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-2, meaning that Jay Clarke and Roger Federer will be out on court shortly for their second round encounter. Stay tuned for game-by-game updates of this match.
Out on Court One, sixth seed Petra Kvitova has just taken the first set 7-5 against Kristina Mladenovic. Live commentary on Jay Clarke vs Roger Federer will begin as soon as Kvitova-Mladenovic reaches its conclusion.
The winner of this match will face 27th seed Lucas Pouille or qualifier Gregoire Barrere in the third round on Saturday.
Now ranked 169th in the world, the Brit reached a career high of 158th in the rankings in May this year, and once again received a main draw wildcard into this tournament, this time picking up his first ever Grand Slam singles win as he overcame American qualifier Noah Rubin in four sets to set up this meeting against a 20-time Grand Slam champion.
In 2018, Clarke received a wildcard into the main draw, losing in five tight sets to qualifier and former French Open semifinalist Ernests Gulbis. The Brit did reach the last four of the Mixed Doubles though, partnering compatriot Harriet Dart as the wildcard pairing reached the semifinals.
Clarke received a wildcard into qualification two years ago, agonisingly losing in the final round despite being two sets to love up against Austria’s Sebastien Offner. He did, however, make his main draw in the Men’s Doubles, where he and Marcus Willis knocked out defending champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert on their way to the second round.
Whilst Federer is perhaps the most recognizable name in tennis, very few will have heard of Britain’s Jay Clarke, who has received a wildcard into his home Grand Slam for the second straight year, at just 20 years of age.
Federer came into the tournament having won a record-extending tenth title in Halle, though looked a little sluggish early on at Wimbledon as he dropped the opening set to South Africa’s Lloyd Harris. However, he rebounded to win in four quick sets, and will have few concerns about how he played in the final three sets of that match.
The Swiss, now 37, won his first Wimbledon in 2003, which started a run of five straight titles for him, though that streak was snapped in 2008 where he lost to Rafael Nadal in the final. Federer regained the title in 2009, and also won in 2012 and in 2017, also losing back-to-back finals to Novak Djokovic in 2014 and 2015.
Federer comes into the tournament looking to win a ninth singles title at SW19, something only one person has achieved before- Martina Navralitova, who won her first title in 1978 and her last in 1990, at the age of 33.
This will be the second match of the day out on Court One, following the conclusion of the second round women’s match between sixth seed Petra Kvitova and Kristina Mladenovic, meaning this match will start at around 15:00 UK Time.
Hello and Welcome! This is Oliver Dickson Jefford of VAVEL USA bringing you live updates from the second round clash at Wimbledon between eight-time champion Roger Federer, the second seed this year, and British wildcard Jay Clarke live.