Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal Live Stream and Score Updates
Follow along here for game-by-game updates of game Kyrgios vs Nadal Live Blog and Score.
This will be the third match on the Center Court schedule following Kei Nishikori vs Cameron Norrie and British number one Johanna Konta vs Katerina Siniakova.
Kyrgios and Nadal are meeting for a seventh time with the head-to-head tied at 3-3. Their most recent meeting was at Acapulco, won by the Australian 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) where he saved four match points.
This is a rematch from 2014 when a then-19 year old Kyrgios stunned Nadal 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the second round on his way to the quarterfinals.
Good morning from Wimbledon! We will be with you for the blockbuster second round clash on Center Court between Nick Kyrgios and two-time Wimbledochampion Rafael Nadal.
