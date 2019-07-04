Wimbledon: Roger Federer untroubled on his way to round three

Second seed Roger Federer continued his quest for a ninth Wimbledon title with a comfortable straight sets over British wildcard Jay Clarke to reach the third round on a sunny afternoon out on Court One.

Federer started slowly in his first round match against Lloyd Harris, dropping the opening set to the South African, though looked sharp from the start against Clarke. The Brit did not equip himself badly, taking the second set to a tiebreak against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, though Federer was largely untroubled in a 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 victory in an hour and 36 minutes.

Federer in action out on Court One today (Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths)

Stylish Federer slides into round three

One poor service game cost the Swiss in his opening set against Harris on Tuesday, and he made sure there were no similar wobbles today. Federer broke Clarke from 4-0 down early on as he eased from a 3-0 lead, and saved two break points on his way to a 4-1 lead. The second seed was in full control, and broke for a second time on his way to winning the opener in just under half an hour.

Clarke certainly proved more of a tricky challenge in set two, though Federer was rarely in too much trouble. There was a slight scare for him as he fell 15-30 down as he served to stay in the set at 4-5, though he held, and overall there was very little trouble for either on serve as a tiebreak ensued. The Brit got the first minibreak, though Federer won five straight points in a row, and an ace on his second set point put him in complete control.

Federer and Clarke meet at the net following the completion of their round two clash (Getty Images/Matthias Hangst)

After a tighter second set, Federer struck early in the third, breaking Clarke on his way to a 3-0 lead. Clarke valiantly held twice to apply some pressure, but the Swiss was racing through his service games, and broke Clarke for a fourth time to seal a comfortable victory out on Court One.

Though he struggled to begin with in his first round match, Federer has generally looked good on the grass this year, and remains one of the favorites for the title this tournament. Playing as he has in recent weeks, it will take some performance to stop him.