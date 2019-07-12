Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: Live Stream TV Updates and How to watch 2019 Wimbledon semifinal
Follow along for Federer vs Nadal live stream, stats and score updates of the 2019 Wimbledon match. Start time: 10:00 ET.
My prediction for this one would be Federer in a five-set thriller, but honestly, this match could go anyway.
If there is anything to expect between these two, expect a high-quality, thrilling affair with the eyes of the whole tennis world to be watching this one.
The power and pace is not Federer's game, but if grass is indeed playing slower, that will give the Spaniard more time in the return game and on the defensive as well which is a nightmare for anyone to handle.
Many people have to be favoring Federer slightly in this matchup due to the surface, but the courts have been playing quite slow this fortnight so far that even sheer pace and power can't quite overwhelm the usual suspects such as Nadal when he played Nick Kyrgios in round two.
That win put Nadal to world number one and completed the elusive French Open-Wimbledon double. At the time, that was Nadal's fifth major win. Since then he's added 13 more, moving to within two of Federer's 20 mark.
Federer won their first two meetings here in 2006 and 2007, with the latter coming in a tight five-setter which left Nadal distraught following the loss. Despite that, Nadal came back next year to capture his first Wimbledon title in what many consider to be the greatest match in tennis history.
This will be their fourth career meeting on grass, all of them coming here at the All-England Club. For the first time, they will not be meeting in the final at Wimbledon.
This meeting will be their second matchup this year, having played in the French Open semifinal. Federer had his chances to really threaten The King of Clay, going up a break in set two. However, a rampant Nadal eased his way to a straight sets win to the final, en route to a 12th French Open title.
Nadal leads their head-to-head 24-15 and before his win against him earlier this year, Federer had shifted the narrative quite a bit with five consecutive victories. One of those wins came in what could be said as the biggest match in terms of Grand Slams in their career at the 2017 Australian Open where the Swiss came from 3-1 down in the fifth to take the title.
Hello everyone! My name is Noel Alberto, and welcome to LIVE coverage of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal at The Championships, Wimbledon! The two will be meeting for the 40th time in their illustrious career and this time, for a spot in the Wimbledon final against the winner of the first match between Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut.