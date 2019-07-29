Citi Open: Cabal/Farah escape Kyrgios/Tsitsipas threat and other day one action

rThe opening day of the Citi Open was a hot and humid one, and that's the weather expected for most of the week with a small chance of a sprinkle here and there.

The top players in the field had media days and also took the courts. The highlight of day one had to be the Wimbledon Doubles champions in Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah taking on the exciting pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Cabal and Farah held off the second set charge by the Greek-Australian pair and closed it out in the match tiebreak to advance to round two.

Singles also kicked off with notable names such as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Eugenie Bouchard taking to the court on Stadium.

ATP Results

Tommy Paul dismissed local favorite Denis Kudla with ease. After not dropping a game in the opening set, Paul rallied from a break down to claim the last three games to take it in straights 6-0, 6-4.

Another American, Bjorn Fratangelo, battled Ivo Karlovic in three sets. The Croat won a grueling second set tiebreak 16-14 but ran out of gas in the third set breaker.

Tim Smyczek was the last of the Americans to win with Donald Young and Bradley Klahn going out.

Other notable winners on the day were Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Adrian Mannarino.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reacts to breaking Brayden Schnur in the first set (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

WTA Results

Sofia Kenin was the highest ranked player to play yesterday and won handily over fellow American Jennifer Brady. The other Americans swept their way through day one with Christina McHale, Jessica Pegula, and Lauren Davis all advancing to round two.

The headline match on the women's side was youngsters Coco Gauff and Caty McNally teaming up in doubles. In a packed house at Grandstand, the pair took out Lin Zhu and Zarina Diyas.