Nick Kyrgios: "I proved I can still compete at a high level"

Nick Kyrgios silenced his ever-expanding critics with his triumph at the Citi Open and says he proved he can still compete at a high level.

The Australian overcame Daniil Medvedev, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), in Sunday’s final to claim his sixth ATP title, ousting top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas en route.

The victory relaunched Kyrgios back into the world’s top 30, which comes with the added benefit of being seeded at the US Open later this month, and the 24-year-old dedicated his victory to those who have stuck by him.

He said: “This has honestly been one of my favourite weeks of my life. I've made massive strides.

“I've had people behind me, backing me, and they never lost faith in me even when I lost faith in myself.

“This week means a lot. It's great to get the win, but I've proved to myself and the people backing me that I can still produce at the highest level.”

'He's brilliant when he's engaged'

The triumph marked Kyrgios’ first title since the Mexican Open earlier this year. Since then, he has failed to reach the quarter-final in any of his events and he was defaulted in a clash with Casper Ruud at the Italian Open.

Andy Murray, who shares a good relationship with the Australian, weighed in on the debate surrounding Kyrgios, saying: “Everyone matures at different ages. Some people are ready when they are 18, 19 to deal with what comes with being a top athlete and some people aren't ready and it takes them a bit of time.

“I'm hoping that with time Nick will learn and be better for it.

“When he's engaged in tennis and wants to play he's brilliant for the game. And when he isn't giving his best effort and misbehaving, that's not what people want to see. He needs to find that balance.”