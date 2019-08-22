WTA Bronx Open Day 4 recap: Wang, Muchova, Linette, Blinkova reach quarterfinals

The second round of the Bronx Open concluded on Wednesday as the field was trimmed to eight players. The doubles also saw one finalist set while the second semifinal matchup was confirmed.

First up on Victor Kiam Stadium was tenth seed Karolina Muchova taking on Kristie Ahn. The Czech, celebrating her 23rd birthday, needed just 75 minutes to dispatch the American wild card and reach the quarterfinals for the second straight tournament.

Next for Muchova will be Polish qualifier Magda Linette, who blasted past ninth seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-4. Linette knocked off the Belarusian for the first time in six career meetings.

Also advancing to the last eight was top seed Qiang Wang, who made light work of Fiona Ferro, winning 6-1, 6-4 in just 68 minutes. The Chinese converted on six of eight break points and won 65 percent of both first and second serves.

Wang's quarterfinal opponent will be Anna Blinkova, who came from behind to defeat Mihaela Buzarnescu 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. The Russian, who reached the field as a lucky loser, broke in the sixth game of the final set after a long rain delay to claim victory.

Martinez Sanchez, Jurak reach doubles final

In doubles action, third seeds Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Darija Jurak rallied to knock out second seeds Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan 1-6, 6-3 [12-10], rallying from 6-3 down in the match tiebreak as well as saving a match point.

In the lone quarterfinal match contested, Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic rebounded from a first set loss to knock out Lyudmyla Kichenok and Laura Siegemund 0-6, 6-1, [11-9].