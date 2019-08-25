WTA Bronx Open: Magda Linette stages comeback to defeat Camila Giorgi

Qualifier Magda Linette capped off the finest week of her career with her first WTA Tour title, defeating Camila Giorgi 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Bronx Open.

The Pole won eight matches in nine days at the Cary Leeds Center and defeated three seeded players on route to the championship.

Giorgi gained the immediate advantage with an early break, but Linette ran off the next three games to find herself ahead 3-1. The Italian would fight back and level the set at 3-3. The set moved along with both players holding serve until Giorgi found a bit of luck with a pair of net cords to break for a 6-5 lead.

The Italian served out the set to love, but fell victim to a quick start by Linette to begin the second set as the Pole raced ahead 3-0. Giorgi fought back to eventually square the set at 4-4. The next game proved to be the key as Linette fought through a marathon to hold and had two set points on Giorgi's serve, but the Italian held.

Linette was resolute and Square the match after winning the final two games, but fell behind 2-0 in the deciding set. In the fifth game, she saved four break points to stay within touch at 3-2. After Giorgi held for a 4-2 edge, Linette finished with a flurry, claiming the final four games to take the title.

"I had 3-1 in the first set, but I gave that game away", Linette said following the match. "I didn't stay sharp and I was punished in the first set for that. In the second, I just tried to hold on and take my chance and I did and i'm glad. It means the world to me."