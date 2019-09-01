US Open: Bianca Andreescu continues to roll, beats Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets

Bianca Andreescu continued to roll through the draw on her US Open debut as she reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. Having struggled with injuries throughout the majority of the year, the Canadian youngster lifted the title at the Rogers Cup on her comeback and rightfully entered Flushing Meadows as one of the title favourites.

Andreescu defeated 19th seed and two-time finalist Caroline Wozniacki in a rematch of their clash at the ASB Classic in the first week of the year, triumphing 6-4, 6-4 amidst some struggles in the match. Her rise started when she beat the then-third-ranked Wozniacki in Auckland, and ever since she went on to claim six more top-10 wins and hoisted the Indian Wells and Toronto title.

Andreescu and Wozniacki met at the ASB Classic earlier this year, with the Canadian triumphing with the same scoreline | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Wozniacki was determined to seek revenge, and although it seems like her foot was not at 100 per cent today, she fought hard and never allowed her opponent to run away with the match. A tightly-contested affair on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Andreescu triumphed on her debut in this stadium while Wozniacki says farewell to this familiar place.

Andreescu claims the opening set

It was a blistering start from Andreescu as she brutally punished Wozniacki’s weaker forehands to start the match with. A quick break of serve sent off warning signals, but unexpectedly, the Dane was able to break straight back as the Canadian’s inconsistency showed up. Attempting to crush every ball, errors started to flood and Wozniacki, who was playing the more solid tennis of the two, had the advantage.

Bianca Andreescu found her best tennis during the crucial moments today | Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Wozniacki dug deep to save two break points at 2-2, and she found a small opening on the return at 0-30 in the following game as Andreescu found herself in a dangerous position. Being more aggressive than ever, the youngster knew that she had to play some clutch tennis — and she did.

That was the turning point of the match as Andreescu held serve, and went on to claim the crucial break to regain the lead. She was then entangled in a marathon service game though she managed to find a way to survive with a screaming forehand winner. Moments later, the Canadian comfortably served out the opening frame 6-4 and looked set for the second week of the tournament.

Andreescu survives the thriller

Wozniacki had to take a medical time-out to treat her foot after she seemed to have tweaked it in the middle of point earlier on. She had a poor start to the second set, losing the opening three games as Andreescu stormed towards a double-break advantage. At that point, the victory seemed in store for the youngster.

However, just as how Wozniacki has been battling throughout her career, her determination showed once again. She snatched three consecutive games, including an impressive hold from 0-40 to roar straight back into contention.

Caroline Wozniacki seemed to be struggling with a foot issue | Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Andreescu, visibly frustrated with all her unforced errors, regrouped and let out a huge scream after hitting a fantastic forehand winner to earn yet another break. It was string of breaks as neither of the players was able to capitalize on their advantage, until Andreescu had the golden opportunity to serve out the match.

It was a clinical service game as Andreescu showed some nerves of steel to serve the match to love, booking her spot in the fourth round where she will face the local favourite Taylor Townsend.