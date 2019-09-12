Ashleigh Barty qualifies for the WTA Finals

Ashleigh Barty is the first singles player to qualify for the WTA Finals Shenzhen after a career-best season which saw her ascend to the number one ranking for the first time in her career. Currently owning a 45-9 (.833) win-loss record in 2019, it can be safely said that Barty has been one of the dominating forces on tour.

In what was another breakthrough season for Barty, she reached a total of four finals, winning her maiden Major title at the Roland Garros and claiming titles in Miami and Birmingham to top the rankings. Six wins against fellow top-10 players also allowed her to put in consistent performances week-in-week-out. As things stand, she is the leader of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen as well.

Ashleigh Barty is the French Open champion | Photo: Getty Images Europe via Zimbio

Barty went on a 15-match winning streak from Roland Garros to Wimbledon and looked unstoppable throughout her fairytale run despite not facing a single top-10 player in the midst. As a result, the Australian became the only player this year to reach the second week of all the Grand Slams.

Barty will make her debut in the singles competition of the WTA Finals, although she had previously competed twice in doubles back when the tournament was held in Singapore. She is also on course to qualify for doubles this year, currently ranked ninth alongside Victoria Azarenka.