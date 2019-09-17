Marketa Vondrousova undergoes wrist surgery, out until 2020

French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after undergoing surgery on her left wrist today.

Vondrousova announced on Instagram earlier today that she had undergone surgery and would be unable to play again until the 2020 season. The news comes after the Czech’s absence from the tour after Wimbledon, having withdrawn from all tournaments, including the US Open.

Vondrousova in action at the French Open (Images courtesy of Julian Finney)

The Czech lost in the first round at Wimbledon to Madison Brengle in straight sets, and it is believed that Vondrousova, who was seeded 16th at the All England Club, sustained the injury during a practice session prior to the tournament.

The injury and resulting surgery will prove to be a hugely disappointing end to what promised to be a breakthrough season for Vondrousova. As well as reaching her first Grand Slam at the French Open, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty in the final, she also reached finals in both Istanbul and Budapest, and reached Premier quarterfinals in Indian Wells, Miami, and Rome

Vondrousova is currently ranked 22nd on the WTA Tour.